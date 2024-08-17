Colombia Avocado Industry Announces Carbon Hass Project 

28 Hass Avocado Producers Join to Support Global Climate Action

Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia – The Colombian Hass Avocado industry has announced the Carbon Hass Project, an initiative that seeks to mitigate greenhouse gases (GHG), to prevent ecological risks and counteract climate change and its impact on biodiversity. The goal is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in the agricultural sector, which are in line with the country’s institutional framework.

The project includes 28 small and medium-sized Hass Avocado producers who have committed to adopt the project initiatives to better protect the environment for future generations. The participants make up over 1,600 hectares of Hass Avocado cultivation in Antíoquia, Caldas, and Risaralda, achieving the certification of 19,028 carbon credits available for sale. This announcement strengthens the industry by showcasing how sustainability remains a priority in avocado production.

“This initiative allows us to continue working to position ourselves as an environmentally sustainable sector, which stands out for its superior agricultural practices. In addition, the Colombia avocado industry promotes rural labor formalization which generates over 61,000 jobs across 16 departments and more than 250 municipalities where the fruit is cultivated,” said Katheryn Mejía Vergel, executive director of Corpohass, an association of producers and exporters of this fruit.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, climate change affects Colombian agriculture with droughts, frosts, floods, and new pests. It can also cause desertification. As nationwide consumption increases, producers in categories outside Hass avocados have felt the pressure and the avocado aims to stem the tide.

The Carbon Hass Project is a response to this situation, enacting technological advancements and artificial intelligence to mitigate climate change. The purpose is to challenge key industry players to identify their contribution to global warming and their responsibility to taking measures into their own hands.

“The dream of linking avocado crops to a carbon project is now a reality. We are delighted to accompany this process so that the sector becomes a significant player in the mitigation of climate change on a global level,” indicated Esteban Gallo, leader of Forestry Consulting Group, the organization that coordinates the initiative.

Carbon Hass was born to drive change and spark conversation amongst conservation efforts – all with the goal of prioritizing sustainability efforts for a better tomorrow. Likewise, it supports the role of Colombia Avocados – as the country positions itself in the world’s global avocado markets and works toward establishing a benchmark for quality and good practices, representing sustainability at the heart of it all.