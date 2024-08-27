Colombia Avocado Puts Up Triple Digit Growth as Travesia Winds Down

Orlando, FL – The Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) announced shipment increases of more than three times the total avocado volume shipped to the U.S. during the first semester of 2024 compared to the same period last year based on a review of the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) Volume Data Dashboard and Category Data Dashboard.

Avocado consumption has been steadily climbing over the past decade, with the U.S. now being the world’s largest importer of avocados. This growing appetite for avocados, along with expansion of the Colombia acreage and maturity of Colombia trees since their market entry in 2020 continues to yield dividends for Colombia producers, exporters and importers.

“This remarkable growth in demand for Colombian avocados in the U.S. highlights the improved quality and reliability of our produce and confidence in production,” remarked Manuel Michel, managing director of CAB. “It also reflects the increasing consumer preference for avocados year-round, creating opportunities for more suppliers and we are proud that Colombia is starting to play a key role in meeting this demand.”

Markets east of the Mississippi continue to see exceptional growth and are priority markets for Colombia avocados due to their market proximity. Evaluation of the HAB market category data shows avocado unit sales growth in major cities in the east like Miami (15.98%), Boston (14.12%), Louisville (9.55%), Cincinnati (6.36%), and Baltimore/Washington D.C. (4.93%) to name a few.

“The unprecedented growth of Colombian avocados to the U.S. during the first semester of 2024 contributed to this increase and highlights the growing recognition of Colombian avocados as an important partner in avocado supply,” shared Ricardo Uribe, Chairman of CAB. “We are thrilled to see strong demand as more American consumers discover the exceptional quality and taste of our avocados,” Uribe continued. “This is just the beginning of Colombia’s role as a major player in the U.S. avocado market.”

Colombia is a global avocado producer and exporter with expanded export opportunities due to the development of more than 400 certified orchards and 27 certified packing houses, along with consistent annual rainfall, multiple ports providing access to global markets, a rich agricultural history and priority on maintaining a sustainable ecosystem that benefits the environment and economic prosperity. CAB has proven to be an essential part of the growth and development of importer partners for the future of the Colombian avocados. Interested buyers can visit avocadoscolombia.com to learn more about promotional programs, availability and getting started with Colombia Avocados.

About Colombia Avocado Board

The mission of CAB is to build the tools to work in sync with HAB to cultivate consumers in the United States by aligning growers, exporters, and importers together under one cohesive marketing effort focused on Colombian avocados. CAB was certified by USDA on January 7, 2020, under the authorization of the Hass Avocado Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 2000 (7 U.S.C. 7801-7813). For more information or a full list of the Board of Directors and committee assignments, visit the “About the CAB” section of avocadoscolombia.com or contact Manuel Michel, Managing Director of CAB at mmichel@AvocadosColombia.com.