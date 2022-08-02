Colombia Avocados Extraordinary Growth Presents Opportunities for US Retailers

Orlando, FL – The Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) recently announced a 270% increase in total avocado pounds shipped to the U.S. for the 2021-2022 season. This data is provided by the Hass Avocado Board who tracks shipments and sales of Hass avocados from all growing regions.

HAB and other member associations, including CAB, have collectively spent hundreds of millions of dollars promoting avocados in the U.S. in the last decade. The heavy promotions have led to year over year growth and Colombian growers have successfully met that rise in demand with nearly 300 avocado orchards across more than 9400 hectares completing the necessary certifications to ship product to the U.S.

William Watson, Managing Director of CAB remarked, “We’re incredibly proud of the growth we’ve seen over the past few years. We continue to meet with industry buyers to examine ways to highlight opportunities within the growing avocado category as Colombian exports rise.” Watson continued, “Our ability to move toward a consistent supply and ability to ship direct to both U.S. coasts is a positive logistics solution, now paired with our consistent quality which is on par with current market suppliers and Colombia Avocados are proving to be a valuable asset to category buyers.”

Colombia has produced and distributed avocados for decades, however, the growth and popularity of Colombia Avocados has expanded due to access to U.S. market starting in 2018 along with expanding country infrastructure improvements. The 2021-2022 season ended with its largest shipment totals on record shipping over 24 million pounds.

“We’ve never underestimated the power of the U.S. market and we are so happy to expand our volume to meet the growing demand while also offering the value of Colombia’s proximity to ocean ports providing valuable freight advantages,” commented Ricardo Uribe, chairman of CAB. Uribe concluded by noting, “The American consumer’s appetite for avocados continues to grow, leading U.S. businesses to seek reliable, year-round solutions and we’re proud to be able to provide that for them.”

Colombia is a global avocado exporter with unique advantages thanks to a growing region with reliable rainfall and direct worldwide distribution. CAB has been vital to the success of their grower and importer partners as they partner with global competition for maximum reach which has proven successful for everyone involved. Interested buyers can visit avocadoscolombia.com to learn more about promotional programs, availability and getting started with Colombia Avocados.

About Colombia Avocado Board

The mission of CAB is to build the tools to work in sync with HAB to cultivate consumers in the United States by aligning growers, exporters, and importers together under one cohesive marketing effort focused on Colombian avocados. CAB was certified by USDA on January 7, 2020, under the authorization of the Hass Avocado Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 2000 (7 U.S.C. 7801-7813). For more information or a full list of the Board of Directors and committee assignments, visit the “Who We Are” section of avocadoscolombia.com or contact William Watson, Managing Director of CAB at wwatson@thefreshapproach.info.