Columbia Fruit, CMI Orchards Excited to Announce Addition of Brett Reasor as CEO of Columbia Fruit

Wenatchee, WA: CMI Orchards announced today that Brett Reasor will be joining New Columbia Fruit Packers, LLC (Columbia Fruit) as its new CEO in an exciting start to the year.

Mike Wade, the current CEO of Columbia Fruit, will transition to the role of Chairman once Reasor joins. “The tree fruit industry is complex and unique, and requires extremely capable leadership,” Wade said. “Brett’s drive for innovation and standard for excellence, plus his broad wealth of experience and the respect he holds within the industry, will take Columbia Fruit’s business into this next exciting era.”

Wade further explained that the leadership Reasor will bring to Columbia Fruit imparts significant opportunities for the advancement of key initiatives slated for future development, expansion of regenerative farming efforts, sustainability initiatives and overall business growth.

“Brett brings invaluable experience from his time at Oneonta Trading Corporation as CEO, giving him a solid platform to transition into and add value to CMI’s business,” added Bob Mast, president of CMI Orchards. “CMI strives to be visionaries when it comes to the tree fruit industry and adding Brett’s knowledge and expertise to our owners’ business improves our ability to be the best we can be.”

Reasor, a Wenatchee native, graduated from Washington State University. In the last decade, his experience ranges from working as an industrial engineer for ConAgra Foods, a general manager for Custom Apple Packers, and most recently as CEO for Oneonta Trading Corporation. “This is a great opportunity to continue to gain knowledge in the industry, work with a great marketing base in CMI, and dive more into the long-term sustainable strategy that Columbia Fruit is developing,” he said. “That’s something that I think we, as an industry, need to continue to push forward and support.”

Brett will join Columbia Fruit on March 1st, 2023.

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of Washington State’s largest growers, shippers and packers of premium quality conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide.