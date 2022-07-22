Columbia, SC’s City Roots Expanding Operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia’s City Roots Urban Farm is planning a $4.4 million investment in Richland County that will create 60 new jobs over the next five years.

Father and son duo Robbie and Eric McClam started the business 2009 on just three acres of land. Now, they grow thousands of pounds of microgreens, serving restaurants, grocery retailers and food distributors across the Southeast.

“We can’t keep up with the demand right now,” said Co-owner Robbie McClam.

