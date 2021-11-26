Commissioner Nikki Fried and FDACS to Host 2022 Taste of Florida Agriculture Reception

Tallahassee, Fla. – On Tuesday, November 30, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) will host the 2022 Taste of Florida Agriculture Reception from 5:00 – 7:00pm at the Capitol Courtyard.
The Taste of Florida Agriculture reception is an annual, co-hosted event between FDACS and the Florida Farm Bureau Federation to highlight a variety of Florida-grown products and the importance of our state’s agriculture industry. The reception is free and open to the public, with the Commissioner providing welcoming remarks to guests.
FDACS is also proud to announce the relaunch of its Florida Farm to You initiative, which was an online portal launched by the Department in the spring of 2020 to help connect Florida producers with buyers and consumers as the pandemic created market disruptions that shuttered their traditional markets like restaurants, making it difficult for farmers to move available perishable products. Given the positive reception of this initiative, FDACS will be keeping the portal active and worked to improve its functionality to make it more user friendly. At the reception, local products from participating farms from across the state will be available as well as a digital demonstration where attendees can explore the website.
Guests will also be able to sample products from the following vendors:
Ag in the Classroom
Broward County Farm Bureau
Farm Bureau Women’s Committee
Farm Credit
Fawn Weather Station
Florida Agriculture Museum
Florida Cattlemen’s Association
Florida Citrus Mutual
Florida Federation of Fairs
Florida Peanut Federation
Florida Poultry Federation
Florida State Beekeepers Association
Kumquat Growers
Orchard Pond
Serenoa Shellfish Company
Southern Craft Creamery
St. Augustine Distillery
St. Pete Distillery
TCC Oyster Program
Timbercreek Distillery
UF/IFAS, Florida Aquaculture Association
Watermelon Growers
Young Farmers and Ranchers