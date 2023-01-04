Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:

“I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Florida’s agriculture and related industries are the quiet, and often overlooked, giant of our economy – and it deserves the undivided attention of this office. Agriculture is a national security issue, and without a safe, affordable, and abundant food supply, we cannot survive. I want to secure the future of agriculture in Florida so that we can continue to provide the safest, most abundant and affordable food supply in the nation – and the world. Equally important is that we do so in a way that protects and restores Florida’s world-renowned natural resources.

“Floridians benefit from having working people in positions of leadership; and as a farmer, I will bring an optimistic, common-sense, and problem-solving approach to this office and its issues. I will work to ensure Florida supports and promotes agriculture, protects our natural resources and spaces, safeguards consumers, ensures the safety and wholesomeness of food, and much, much more. It is a big job, but I humbly accept the challenge.”

For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.