Congratulations to the Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) 2025 Member Scholarship Recipients

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council is pleased to announce this year’s SEPC Member Scholarship recipients. They are proud to award 41 scholarships ($61,500) in 2025 thanks to the dedication of their members.

Scholarships are awarded to applicants who meet the application criteria of having a parent or grandparent who is a corporate member in good standing with the SEPC and has personally attended at least one SEPC event within the last (12) twelve months. Additionally, applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 semester hours. Applicants are then able to submit the necessary paperwork, including an essay, to be reviewed by members of the SEPC Scholarship Committee.

2025 Essay Topic:

The Southeast Produce Council’s theme this year is Family Meals Matter, encompassing the importance of family and the consumption of healthy produce. Describe why family meals are important to you through the cultivation of values, relationships, and memories, as well as the economics involved in supporting the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.

SEPC Member Scholarship recipients receive one $1,500 scholarship annually. Past recipients are eligible; however, they must have maintained a 3.0 GPA, and first preference is given to new applicants.

Congratulations to the 41 recipients of the 2025 SEPC Member Scholarship:

Scholarship Recipient Name SEPC Member Name SEPC Member Company Name Carter McCormick Melissa McCormick Alderman Farms Sales Corp. Sebastian Cimino Jaime Cimino Always Fresh Farms Amelia Lott Sloan Lott Bland Farms Isabella Lott Sloan Lott Bland Farms Haley Pilcher Alison Anthony Coastline Family Farms Madison Pilcher Alison Anthony Coastline Family Farms Riley St George Kimberly St George Dole Mitchell Kiley Jon Kiley Envy Apples-T&G Global Luka Rose Brian Rose Flavor 1st Growers and Packers Mackenzie Todd Kenneth Todd Fresh Del Monte Alexis Olsen Melissa Olsen Freshway Foods Joaquin Fiszman Luciano Fiszman Gourmet Trading Company Logan Wilkins Scott Wilkins Green Circles Farm Mia Muniz Amanda Keefer Healthy Family Project Sadie Shaw Tracy Shaw Healthy Family Project Steven Shaw Tracy Shaw Healthy Family Project Jack Kennedy Devon Kennedy Highline Mushrooms Olivia Coufal Tom Coufal J&C Tropicals Lillian Davis Dan Davis L&M Companies Johnathon Rocendo Mayra Arvizu Mack Farms Alina Beckstead Chris Beckstead MDI Kelli Houck Kelli Lawrence Monterey Mushrooms Isabella Chapman Robert Chapman Nickey Gregory Company Cydney Hutterer Jeff Hutterer Ocean Mist Farms Kameryn Hawes Brian Hawes Ocean Mist Farms Tanner Rayfield Brian Rayfield Pennrose Farms LLC Hailey Karban Tracy Karban Red Jacket Orchards Emma Jane Jackson Rob Jackson Red Sun Farms Karissa Griffin Michele Becker Scalici Produce Kasey Tipton Mike Tipton Schnuck Markets Avery White Johnny White Shuman Farms Gavin White Johnny White Shuman Farms Matheson Parker Brandon Parker Shuman Farms Mason Shuman Mark Shuman Shuman Farms Anthony Giaquinto Faye Westfall Southeast Produce Council Hudson Sherrod David Sherrod Southeast Produce Council Kayelyn Austin Garry Bergstrom Southeast Produce Council Carter Schwalls Jon Schwalls Southern Valley Fruit & Vegetable Wesley Fox Donald Fox Walmart Lennon Fausset David Fausset Westfalia Aly Rooke Dave Rooke Wonderful Citrus

Thank you to all SEPC Member Scholarship applicants!

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 5,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow.

