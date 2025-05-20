Congratulations to the Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) 2025 Member Scholarship Recipients

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) Produce May 20, 2025

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council is pleased to announce this year’s SEPC Member Scholarship recipients. They are proud to award 41 scholarships ($61,500) in 2025 thanks to the dedication of their members.

Scholarships are awarded to applicants who meet the application criteria of having a parent or grandparent who is a corporate member in good standing with the SEPC and has personally attended at least one SEPC event within the last (12) twelve months. Additionally, applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 semester hours. Applicants are then able to submit the necessary paperwork, including an essay, to be reviewed by members of the SEPC Scholarship Committee.

2025 Essay Topic:

The Southeast Produce Council’s theme this year is Family Meals Matter, encompassing the importance of family and the consumption of healthy produce. Describe why family meals are important to you through the cultivation of values, relationships, and memories, as well as the economics involved in supporting the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.

SEPC Member Scholarship recipients receive one $1,500 scholarship annually. Past recipients are eligible; however, they must have maintained a 3.0 GPA, and first preference is given to new applicants.

Congratulations to the 41 recipients of the 2025 SEPC Member Scholarship:

Scholarship Recipient  NameSEPC Member NameSEPC Member Company Name
Carter McCormickMelissa McCormickAlderman Farms Sales Corp.
Sebastian CiminoJaime CiminoAlways Fresh Farms
Amelia LottSloan LottBland Farms
Isabella LottSloan LottBland Farms
Haley PilcherAlison AnthonyCoastline Family Farms
Madison PilcherAlison AnthonyCoastline Family Farms
Riley St GeorgeKimberly St GeorgeDole
Mitchell KileyJon KileyEnvy Apples-T&G Global
Luka RoseBrian RoseFlavor 1st Growers and Packers
Mackenzie ToddKenneth ToddFresh Del Monte
Alexis OlsenMelissa OlsenFreshway Foods
Joaquin FiszmanLuciano FiszmanGourmet Trading Company
Logan WilkinsScott WilkinsGreen Circles Farm
Mia MunizAmanda KeeferHealthy Family Project
Sadie ShawTracy ShawHealthy Family Project
Steven ShawTracy ShawHealthy Family Project
Jack KennedyDevon KennedyHighline Mushrooms
Olivia CoufalTom CoufalJ&C Tropicals
Lillian DavisDan DavisL&M Companies
Johnathon RocendoMayra ArvizuMack Farms
Alina BecksteadChris BecksteadMDI
Kelli HouckKelli LawrenceMonterey Mushrooms
Isabella ChapmanRobert ChapmanNickey Gregory Company
Cydney HuttererJeff HuttererOcean Mist Farms
Kameryn HawesBrian HawesOcean Mist Farms
Tanner RayfieldBrian RayfieldPennrose Farms LLC
Hailey KarbanTracy KarbanRed Jacket Orchards
Emma Jane JacksonRob JacksonRed Sun Farms
Karissa GriffinMichele BeckerScalici Produce
Kasey TiptonMike TiptonSchnuck Markets
Avery WhiteJohnny WhiteShuman Farms
Gavin WhiteJohnny WhiteShuman Farms
Matheson ParkerBrandon ParkerShuman Farms
Mason ShumanMark ShumanShuman Farms
Anthony GiaquintoFaye WestfallSoutheast Produce Council
Hudson SherrodDavid SherrodSoutheast Produce Council
Kayelyn AustinGarry BergstromSoutheast Produce Council
Carter SchwallsJon SchwallsSouthern Valley Fruit & Vegetable
Wesley FoxDonald FoxWalmart
Lennon FaussetDavid FaussetWestfalia
Aly RookeDave RookeWonderful Citrus

Thank you to all SEPC Member Scholarship applicants!

Visit SEPC’s website for more information about the SEPC Member Scholarship and others.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 5,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow.

Learn the benefits of SEPC membership at seproducecouncil.com

Related Articles