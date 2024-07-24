Congressman Shri Thanedar Visits Ben B Schwartz & the Detroit Produce Terminal, Highlights Key Industry Issues

Detroit, MI – Congressman Shri Thanedar recently visited Ben B Schwartz & the Detroit Produce Terminal, engaging in a comprehensive agenda that included a warehouse tour and an employee town hall. The visit centered on pivotal topics such as nutrition, education around fresh fruits and vegetables, the Farm Bill, H2A labor, and the USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.

During the visit, Congressman Thanedar, whose 13th district of Detroit includes the Mexicantown area where many of the terminal’s Hispanic employees reside, emphasized the critical role of providing access to healthy food. “The key thing is people getting healthy food. We have seen the lack of access to good produce and quality of food for children. Just having access,” Thanedar remarked.

The discussions also touched upon the challenges of securing reliable and knowledgeable labor, highlighting the diversity of the workforce as a significant competitive advantage for Ben B Schwartz’s growth. This aspect was particularly relevant given the company’s diverse employee base from Mexicantown.

Jordan Grainger, reflecting on the Congressman’s visit, stated, “Congressman Thanedar’s visit today shows the importance of making the voice of the produce industry heard on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. We had the ability to follow up on our DC conversation and show the impact our industry has on the communities we serve.”

Bill Loupée further added, “Today’s visit allowed us to provide real-world context to Congressman Thanedar in support of the issues that are important to our industry: getting the Farm Bill passed in 2024, H2A labor impacts on the supply chain, and increased access for public school systems in the Midwest by leveraging the USDA’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Program (FFVP).”

The visit underscored the intersection of policy and practice, illustrating how legislative support can bolster the produce industry and enhance the well-being of the communities it serves. As the discussions continue, the focus remains on ensuring that fresh, nutritious food is accessible to all, while addressing the critical labor needs that support the industry’s infrastructure.