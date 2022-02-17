Consentio Continues to Expand in the USA

Consentio is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Galvin to the US Leadership Team.

Carlos has wide ranging business experience across 3 continents, including many years working in logistics and operations in the fresh produce sector.

Andy Makeham, Head of US Operations commented “Carlos’s impressive experience combined with his natural drive, energy and positive attitude to life make him the perfect candidate to help grow the US operations. Consentio trades globally, so Carlos’s international business experience and mastery of languages will also help our mission. We are lucky to have him!”

Carlos commented “I was drawn to Consentio, not only because of the digital platform, but also because of the vision and ethos of its founders. Like many people, I am increasingly conscious of the need for sustainable and responsible food production. I am a big fan of organics, and to see a platform that actively helps to reduce food waste whilst increasing supply chain transparency is a dream come true!”

Consentio is a digital trading platform for fresh produce. With 7,000 customers globally it is a market leading solution that was launched in the US in late 2021.

Consentio saw order values traded through the platform triple in the last year and is on target to reach €1 billion in the next 12 months.

Consentio raised $5m to support US business expansion. Led by Mundi Ventures, an international Venture Capital fund that invests in the US, Europe, Israel, and Singapore. The round also saw participation from Hambro Perks, the London-headquartered international investment firm focused on investing in the private technology sector, and Label Investments, who specialize in the Agriculture sector and is very active in the United States and Mexico.