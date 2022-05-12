Consentio Launches ‘Magic Orders’

Consentio Produce May 12, 2022

Consentio, the leading digital trading platform for fresh produce, is pleased to announce the launch of Magic Orders.

Many fresh produce companies receive sales orders by email and fax and other formats and then manually type the orders into their ERP or stock/accounting system, which is costly, time consuming and error prone.

Magic Orders automates this process and electronically reads the orders and passes them directly to your ERP and internal systems. No more typing!

It can, if required, perform pre-validation of codes and prices, highlighting errors before updating the internal systems.

This frees up staff to do more value-added work like finding new customers and growing the business.

Jorge Vasquez, CEO of Latin Specialties commented “We now have 1 person doing the work of 4 pre Consentio and we are now taking orders 24/7”.

Andy Makeham, Head of Consentio USA commented ‘Our early customers are showing massive savings from Magic Orders. It is simple to use, simple to install and highly affordable. Just point your orders at your Magic Order email address and the system does the rest. It usually pays for itself in just a few weeks”.

Magic Orders can read most order formats including PDF, XLS, CSV, Text, EDI formats and more.

For more details contact:

Andy Makeham, (714) 803 4022, andym@consentio.co

Carlos Galvin, (919) 785 8719 carlos@consentio.co

Consentio is a digital trading platform with 12,000 customers across Europe and increasingly North America. Consentio has recently raised $5m to support US business expansion. Led by Mundi Ventures, an international Venture Capital fund that invests in the US, Europe, Israel, and Singapore. The round also saw participation from Hambro Perks, the London-headquartered international investment firm focused on investing in the private technology sector, and Label Investments, who specialize in the Agriculture sector and is very active in the United States and Mexico. Consentio saw order values traded through the platform triple in the last year and is on target to reach €1 billion in the next 12 months. 

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Meijer Expands Third Supplier Diversity Event in Search of Diverse-Owned Merchandise Brands and Service Suppliers

Meijer Retail & FoodService February 1, 2022

Meijer announced that it will expand its third Supplier Diversity event to include diverse-owned service providers, as well as retail-ready products for its shelves. The March 29-31 event will give diverse-owned businesses nationwide the opportunity to showcase their offerings for interested Meijer buyers and procurement teams.

Meat & Poultry

Fortune International Makes Two Senior Appointments in Procurement and Supply Chain to Support its National Expansion

Fortune International Meat & Poultry, Seafood April 19, 2022

Fortune International, LLC, the country’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, today announced the appointment of two senior executives in procurement and supply chain logistics to further support and strengthen the Company’s continued national expansion.

Retail & FoodService

Procurant Connect Brings New Services to Retail Grocery Procurement Platform

Procurant Retail & FoodService February 2, 2022

Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced the release of Procurant Connect, a new module within the Procurant One platform. The new module consolidates critical third-party information for retail buyers and their trading partners and provides quick access to this information during the procurement process. Procurant Connect builds on Procurant One’s open network architecture, providing a hub for produce supply chain data that can be easily customized and personalized.