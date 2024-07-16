Consumer Path to Purchasing Potatoes Study Released

Potatoes USA shares insights on what shoppers do before and during their shopping trips

DENVER, CO — Navigating the consumer path to purchase can be complex, influenced by a countless factors. A new Potato Path to Purchase study from Potatoes USA uncovers key insights into consumer behavior and purchase patterns, offering a deeper understanding of the pre-shopping and in-store experiences that drive potato purchases. In addition to revealing the most recent data, the study provides actionable steps retailers can take to help drive potato sales.

“Potatoes are a staple in consumers’ kitchens. They earn a place on the table whether it’s a casual Wednesday night or a Thanksgiving feast, and consumer favorability for potatoes translates to valuable opportunities for retailers,1” said Kayla Vogel, senior global marketing manager at Potatoes USA.

Consumers note quality, price and quantity are the top three potato purchase factors.

The Consumer Path to Purchasing Potatoes study, fielded by Nielsen IQ, found that shoppers’ path to purchase potatoes is mostly influenced by three key factors with over 90% of potato purchases being pre-planned.1

“Ranking purchase factors, freshness/quality receives the top rating, ahead of price1,” Vogel said. “For retailers, it is important to highlight freshness, including tips on how to best store potatoes at home to optimize shelf life and prevent unnecessary food waste.”

According to the study, 84% of consumers want transparent bags1 so they can gauge freshness and quality for themselves. Vogel emphasizes merchandisers should create eye-catching displays with quality products and inspiration to try new potato recipes and varieties.

“In-store, visual displays and inspirational signage drive influence more than discounts and promotions. As budgets tighten, people have remained loyal to potatoes. That means there are opportunities to significantly achieve scaled results through improved visibility, merchandising and cross-merchandising.”

Potato purchasing decisions are driven by planned meals.

Pre-store, there are numerous high-impact influences on consumer purchasing decisions, including:

Price and promotions in circular flyers.

Recommendations from family and friends.

YouTube recipes.

Products in cookbooks.

Shopping list apps.

Ads in magazines or newspapers.

“Meal planning significantly influences pre-trip purchases with 90% of purchases being pre-planned,1” noted Vogel. “It’s important to integrate potatoes into recipe suggestions to optimize their inclusion on consumers’ grocery lists and prioritize pre-store touchpoints to influence consumer decisions.”

80% of respondents plan which potato type they will buy with more than 44% going directly to the planned type in-store.1

“In-store buying decisions are predominantly swayed by point-of-purchase displays,” added Vogel. “Retailers and merchandisers can enhance the in-store experience through larger displays, secondary locations, inspirational signage and ensuring potatoes are readily accessible within the store.”

89% of consumers believe potatoes are versatile and easily adapted to many different types of dishes.1

“To inspire mealtime with potatoes, provide on-pack and shelf inspiration to show how potatoes can be used in the meal lineup multiple times a week without eating the same thing twice,” noted Vogel. “It’s also important to highlight new ways of using common varieties in special ways as well as expand on special occasions to increase sales.”

