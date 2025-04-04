Continental Fresh Brings Purpose-Driven Mango Program

Benefiting Clean Water Initiatives Through Water For All Label

MIAMI, FL – Continental Fresh LLC, a leading grower, shipper, and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America, is set to return to Viva Fresh in Houston, Texas, from April 10-12, 2025. This year, the company will highlight its largest mango program of the season, featuring Mexican mangos exclusively packed under its Water For All label. This program channels a portion of every purchase toward clean water initiatives in Latin America.

Committed to blending business with purpose, Continental Fresh continues to use its platform to drive meaningful change. Through the Water For All label, a portion of proceeds from every box of Mexican mangos sold supports BLUE Missions, funding vital clean water and sanitation projects in Latin American communities.

In addition to showcasing its premium mango oﬀerings, Continental Fresh will celebrate a milestone moment at Viva Fresh 2025. Albert Perez, CEO and Founder of Continental Fresh, will be the keynote speaker at the Young Texas International Produce Association (Y-TIPA) reception. His “Finding Your Drop” address will encourage young professionals to discover their unique purpose and create a lasting impact in the industry. A long-time advocate for developing future leaders, Perez remains dedicated to inspiring the next generation to align business success with social responsibility.

“The future belongs to those who find a purpose beyond profit, ” said Perez. “At Continental Fresh, we believe that profit and purpose go hand in hand. This philosophy isn’t just a slogan—it’s how we operate every day.”

This mission-driven approach has been integral to Continental Fresh’s growth, shaping its relationships, business practices, and industry influence. Beyond just selling mangos, the company fosters opportunities for its customers, communities, and partners to contribute to something greater.

Attendees of Viva Fresh 2025 are invited to visit Continental Fresh to experience firsthand how the company is making a diﬀerence through its top-quality mangoes and unwavering commitment to giving back. Join Continental Fresh at Viva Fresh 2025, April 10-12, in Houston, Texas, and be part of a movement that goes beyond produce—one mango, one mission, and one drop at a time. Learn more about our impact and initiatives at continentalfresh.com.

About Continental Fresh LLC

Continental Fresh LLC, is a grower, shipper and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America. Known for their deep grower relationships, the importer prides themselves for connecting dependable growers to its retail, foodservice and wholesale customers in the U.S. market. Continental Fresh has nurtured a reputation as being highly knowledgeable of the import market, providing regular market updates and forecasts to ensure that their product is delivered on time and in peak condition. Learn more at www.continentalfresh.com.