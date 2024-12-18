Corbion Expands North American Portfolio of Leading Consumer-Friendly Solutions for Protecting Refrigerated Foods

Two new product introductions complete the industry’s most powerful combination of high-performing ingredient technology, expert consultative support and advanced formulation tools.

Corbion, the global ingredient provider renowned for its preservation expertise, is expanding its Verdad® Opti Powder portfolio with innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of manufacturers in the refrigerated-foods segment. These latest additions are designed to deliver advanced protection against microbial threats, including yeast and mold, gram-positive pathogens such as Listeria and Clostridia, and various spoilage bacteria, ensuring the safety, freshness, and quality of a wide range of chilled products.

“Our customers are up against complex challenges,” said David Charest, Senior Vice President, Functional Ingredients and Solutions at Corbion. “Delivering refrigerated products consumers can trust to be safe and delicious, while reducing product returns, minimizing food waste and cutting distribution costs is a lot to accomplish across complex value chains. Doing all that while meeting consumer demand for more natural, understandable product formulations makes it even more challenging. Corbion solutions, tools, and support teams are built to help them accomplish all of those things.”

Corbion offers a versatile range of fermentation-based ingredients, including vinegar, cultured dextrose, cultured sugar, cultured onion and celery, specifically designed for culinary applications. These solutions provide efficient microbial control while preserving the signature flavor and quality of deli salads, soups, dressings, and prepared foods. Designed to seamlessly integrate into formulations, they enable manufacturers to achieve their preservation goals without relying on petroleum-based preservatives like sorbates, benzoates, propionates, or acetates.

A key factor in successfully leveraging the technology provided by these ingredients is Corbion’s personalized and consultative approach to supporting manufacturers throughout their formulation and development process. Corbion’s technical experts collaborate closely with customers to deeply understand their unique challenges and goals, define the desired product attributes— like texture and flavor, along with performance targets— and to ultimately deliver tailored solutions.

“It’s really important for us to provide our customers with a range of proven, nature-based ingredient alternatives, because every challenge is different,” added Mr. Charest. “By combining these options with our industry-leading technical support, time-saving, AI-powered tools, and a 360-degree approach to customer service, we significantly enhance their ability to develop a successful product quickly and efficiently. We believe this holistic strategy gives our customers a clear advantage in the marketplace.”

