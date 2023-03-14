Corrigan Introduces Préserve Wet Rack Produce Preservation System

Gurnee, IL – Corrigan Corporation announced the launch of Préserve, a non-wetting produce fogging system that creates an optimal wet rack environment to protect and preserve produce. Préserve reduces energy consumption, promotes food safety, and reduces produce shrink to increase profits.

Préserve is a patent-pending technology designed to be unlike any other fogging system in the demanding food retail market. The comprehensive produce preservation system produces high levels of dry fog humidity to prohibit transpiration and extend produce life. The clean fog is created using a closed plumbing system that exceeds health department requirements and does not require an FDA mandated service contract.

“We are committed to developing products that are energy efficient, promote food safety and help retailers realize the benefits of extending perishable shelf life,” stated Paul Jones, Head of Engineering at Corrigan. “Préserve reinforces this commitment by using 90% less electricity than similar industry equipment and 53% less water than traditional misting. The integrated activated oxygen technology automatically sanitizes service cases and equipment and extends produce life, further strengthening food safety confidence.”

Préserve is engineered to create a gentle rolling fog without compressed air. This feature ensures quiet operation that is significantly below ambient noise level. The fog draws customers to the wet rack who enjoy that it’s dry to the touch. “Produce managers know the main reason customers choose their store is the produce department. Préserve provides an advantage that makes your store the destination of choice. Produce stays fresher longer and that keeps customers coming back for more,” said Paul Jones.

About Corrigan:

Corrigan, based in Gurnee, IL; continues to be a market leader in produce misting and humidity systems for 45 years. We manufacture and deliver a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions to improve customers’ profits, automate labor and optimize ROI with a focused drive to bring low maintenance, robust equipment to market. Our passion combined with a reputation for creating value through quality equipment allows us to keep our customers on the forefront of the highly competitive food retail chain. We are proud to invest in the research and development of future products and currently have numerous pending patent applications.

For more information: www.corriganmist.com/preserve/ / sales@corriganmist.com / 800.462.6478

Corrigan Introduces Préserve Wet Rack Produce Preservation System

New Préserve™ produce preservation fogging system delivers fresh without the wet.

March 14, 2023, Gurnee, IL – Corrigan Corporation announced the launch of Préserve, a non-wetting produce fogging system that creates an optimal wet rack environment to protect and preserve produce. Préserve reduces energy consumption, promotes food safety, and reduces produce shrink to increase profits.

Préserve is a patent-pending technology designed to be unlike any other fogging system in the demanding food retail market. The comprehensive produce preservation system produces high levels of dry fog humidity to prohibit transpiration and extend produce life. The clean fog is created using a closed plumbing system that exceeds health department requirements and does not require an FDA mandated service contract.

“We are committed to developing products that are energy efficient, promote food safety and help retailers realize the benefits of extending perishable shelf life,” stated Paul Jones, Head of Engineering at Corrigan. “Préserve reinforces this commitment by using 90% less electricity than similar industry equipment and 53% less water than traditional misting. The integrated activated oxygen technology automatically sanitizes service cases and equipment and extends produce life, further strengthening food safety confidence.”

Préserve is engineered to create a gentle rolling fog without compressed air. This feature ensures quiet operation that is significantly below ambient noise level. The fog draws customers to the wet rack who enjoy that it’s dry to the touch. “Produce managers know the main reason customers choose their store is the produce department. Préserve provides an advantage that makes your store the destination of choice. Produce stays fresher longer and that keeps customers coming back for more,” said Paul Jones.

About Corrigan:

Corrigan, based in Gurnee, IL; continues to be a market leader in produce misting and humidity systems for 45 years. We manufacture and deliver a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions to improve customers’ profits, automate labor and optimize ROI with a focused drive to bring low maintenance, robust equipment to market. Our passion combined with a reputation for creating value through quality equipment allows us to keep our customers on the forefront of the highly competitive food retail chain. We are proud to invest in the research and development of future products and currently have numerous pending patent applications.

For more information: www.corriganmist.com/preserve/ / sales@corriganmist.com / 800.462.6478