Corrigan Secures Patent for Préserve™ — A Revolutionary Advancement in Perishable Preservation Technology

Gurnee, IL – Corrigan is proud to announce the official issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,220,070 B2 and Canadian Patent No. 3208607 for its industry-leading Préserve system, an innovative fogging technology engineered to redefine the standard for perishable preservation. With a strong focus on efficiency, safety, and sustainability, Préserve sets a new benchmark in maintaining freshness across the retail produce industry.

Préserve is a non-wetting, 5-micron nebulization system that delivers optimal humidity without surface moisture. Unlike traditional misting systems, Préserve creates a high-humidity environment that prohibits transpiration, significantly extending shelf life and reducing shrink—all while maintaining a visually stunning fog effect that draws customer attention. Its dry fog technology not only enhances product preservation but also minimizes the risk of potential “slip and fall” claims.

“Préserve is the result of true collaboration,” said Emily Stavrou, a third-generation leader at Corrigan. “I’m proud of our brilliant engineering team who brought this vision to life and honored to be part of the legacy it represents. Préserve merges engineering precision with real-world functionality —it’s efficient, hygienic, and built to last.”

Engineered for Performance and Compliance

Préserve is uniquely constructed with a closed loop plumbing system and point-of-use nebulization that eliminates the need for water reservoirs — addressing health concerns associated with conventional systems. Its clean fog technology exceeds health department standards while operating quietly and efficiently.

Key features include:

True dry fog nebulization (non-wetting)

Self-sanitizing function that cleans the case

No compressed air required

No FDA-mandated service contract needed

Very low maintenance and easy to service

Reduces shrink across all perishable categories

Rolling fog effect that enhances visual merchandising

Sustainable by Design

Préserve leads in energy and water conservation:

58% less water usage than standard misting systems

86% less water than fog/mist combination systems

Saves over 60,000 gallons of water annually compared to traditional systems

25W power supply per 8-ft section, versus 500–600W usage in competing systems

As industries increasingly prioritize sustainability, efficiency, and quality assurance, Préserve’s technology offers a timely, transformative solution to the product line, designed to reduce food waste and preserve perishables across the entire supply chain.

About Corrigan

Corrigan is a trusted leader in engineered misting, humidification, and water filtration systems, proudly family-owned and operated for over 45 years. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, Corrigan continues to deliver high-performance solutions that transform industries and exceed expectations.

For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.corriganmist.com or contact sales@corriganmist.com.