Cosmic Crisp Apple Hits Stores — After Years of Development

Adam Wernick, Public Radio International Produce January 3, 2020

A new variety of apple, the Cosmic Crisp, has hit grocery stores around the country after more than 20 years of development by the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research Commission.

The Cosmic Crisp is a cross-breed of the popular Honeycrisp and the Enterprise. Its breeders hope it can combine the most desired apple qualities: great taste, easy growing and harvesting and a long shelf life.

Cosmic Crisp growers are taking special care to ensure that the first crop hits the shelves as a winner that matches the hype.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Public Radio International

