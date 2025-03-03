Cosmic Crisp Partners With Dunford Pastry to Launch a Simple Indulgence for Everyday Moments

YAKIMA, Wash. — Cosmic Crisp® is expanding its retail presence with the launch of a new dessert pastry product, created in partnership with Dunford® Brand. Known for its full lineup of donuts and breads, Dunford® is the first retail brand to introduce a Cosmic Crisp® apple dessert. This sweet addition to both brands’ product portfolios was celebrated with a special Valentine’s Day promotion.

The “Sweets for My Sweetheart” giveaway ran across both brands’ social media channels and was promoted in Salt Lake City, Utah—the first target market where the product is regionally available. Garnering over 350,000 impressions in its short timeframe, the promotion boosted social media followings for both Cosmic Crisp® and Dunford® Pastry and significantly built awareness for the new product.

“The signature sweet and tart flavor of the Cosmic Crisp® apple pairs perfectly with Dunford® Pastry’s delicate, flaky crust,” said Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer for Proprietary Variety Management, the company that markets the Cosmic Crisp® brand. “It’s the perfect indulgence for everyday moments and a great example of how Cosmic Crisp® apples serve as a star ingredient in a wide range of retail products.”

The Dunford® Pastry filled with Cosmic Crisp® apples are available now in a six-pack at select retailers. For more information, please visit the Dunford® website at this link.

About Cosmic Crisp®

Developed over 20 years through classic breeding at Washington State University’s tree fruit program, the Cosmic Crisp® apple is known for its perfectly balanced flavor, remarkable texture, juiciness, and striking color. These qualities make the apple ideal for a versatile range of uses from snacking and baking to cocktails, juicing, decor and more. Available nationwide at grocery stores in all seasons, the Cosmic Crisp® is now the #6 best-selling apple in the category and a widely recognized brand.