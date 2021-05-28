Courage, Kindness and Well-Being Are Themes of Dole’s Tribute to Disney Princess Characters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From the confidence and loyalty of Belle to the bravery of Mulan to the steadfast determination of Tiana, Disney Princess characters are known for exhibiting courage in the face of adversity and danger, and kindness in everyday acts throughout their kingdoms.

Dole Food Company is tapping into that spirit during an extended tribute to Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration, a global, company-wide commemoration of iconic Disney Princess characters from Snow White in 1937 to Moana in 2016. Launching May 27, which is National Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day, the Dole initiative is called “A Recipe for Courage and Kindness” andcontinues through Sept. 30, 2021, with a total-wellness theme and an enchanted castle-full of original recipes, DIY activities, contests, collectibles and virtual special events.

“Dole has been celebrating Disney heroes and heroines since 2016 – but this is the first time we’ve honored so many remarkable stories of bravery, hope and resilience at once,” said Bil Goldfield, Dole’s director of corporate communications. “Motivated by 80 years of Disney magic, we’ve expanded our traditional definition of health and wellness to include courage and kindness, which are at the heart of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration.”

One of the most visible elements of the program are the 47 unique collectible sticker designs featuring Disney Princesses and some of their famous sidekicks that will be released on tens of millions of DOLE® Bananas at supermarkets throughout North America in two sets, the first on May 27 and the second in August. The dozen Princesses include Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida and Moana.

Another highlight is the release of the first set of four original entrée, soup, salad, side dish, dessert and smoothie recipes created by Dole’s recipe-development team led by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole nutrition and health communications manager. This first sampling of recipes, honoring Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora and Merida, plus other interactive content, is now available for free download at www.dole.com/Disney.

Snow White

Heigh-ho Apple Bruschetta (Vegetarian): DOLE® Pineapple, Green Apples and pears on a whole-wheat baguette with vegan cheddar cheese, cinnamon, thyme and sliced almonds.

Cinderella

Glass Slipper Veggie Tea Sandwiches (Vegetarian): Traditional tea sandwiches of DOLE® Cauliflower, Radish, Carrot, Green Onion and English cucumber mixed with cashews and fat-free cream cheese.

Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)

Wakey Wakey Vegan Hash (Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free): DOLE® Sweet Potato, Plantains, Baby Spinach and Yellow Onion scrambled with mushrooms and red bell pepper.

Merida

Brave Banana Cherry Teacakes (Vegetarian): A new, healthier take on an iconic Scottish pastry made with DOLE®Bananas and Cherries.

Additional recipes honoring the remaining eight Princess will be released in future weeks including holidays themed to the heroines including Ariel and Moana on World Oceans Day on June 8, Belle on Bastille Day (French Independent Day) on July 14, Tiana on National Chef Day on July 16 and Rapunzel on National Hair Day on Oct. 1.

The program represents the next chapter in Dole’s multiyear nutritional collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and represents its 13th major healthy-living initiative celebrating a Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars film or occasion. Past campaigns have been themed to Disney’s Beauty and Beast, Disney & Pixar’s Incredibles 3, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the 90th Anniversary of Mickey Mouse, Disney’s Frozen 2 and a “Fruit & Vegetables Don’t Have to be Scary” initiative themed to Disney & Pixar’s Monsters, inc., among others.

Details of other program elements, including digital downloads, a dedicated social media campaign, blogger partnerships, an interactive Princess quiz and a virtual cooking event and royal banquet, will be announced in the coming weeks. Dole will offer a reimagined DOLE® Banana sticker storybook that will allow Disney fans to collect and post the commemorative Disney Princess stickers to tell their own story of courage and kindness.

Dole will offer a reimagined DOLE® Banana sticker storybook that will allow Disney fans to collect and post the commemorative Disney Princess stickers to tell their own story of courage and kindness.

