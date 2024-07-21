COVERE² and Juntos Farm Enter Collaboration to Advance Sustainable Agriculture

Marie-Lou Manca, University of Helsinki Produce July 21, 2024

The primary objectives of this collaboration include testing the COVERE² solution, with a focus on energy consumption and its related GHG emissions.

COVERE² and Juntos Farm are excited to announce the commencement of their collaboration, marked by the signing of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). This partnership aims to leverage each organization’s strengths to advance sustainable transformation and regenerative agriculture practices. 

Key Objectives of the Collaboration

Testing the COVERE² Solution: Juntos Farm will serve as a testbed for the COVERE² solution, which aims to enhance sustainability reporting practices within the agricultural sector by establishing the baseline. 

