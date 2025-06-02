Cox Farms Donates 1 Million Pounds of Fresh Food to Families in Need

Partnership with Feeding America® Brings Fresh Produce to Local Communities Nationwide



ATLANTA — Just months after announcing a partnership with Feeding America®, Cox Farms, a Cox Enterprises company and the largest greenhouse operator in North America, has donated over 1 million pounds of fresh, greenhouse-grown produce to families facing hunger. This milestone underscores the power of indoor agriculture to deliver nutritious, year-round food access at scale.

The partnership with Feeding America emphasizes donations of high-quality, perishable produce – including lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, and peppers – that delivers vital daily nutrition to families facing food insecurity. Each delivery provides nourishment that supports long-term health and well-being.

“From the beginning of this partnership, our goal has been to deliver healthy fruits and vegetables that bring real nourishment to the table. Because this isn’t just about feeding people. It’s about helping them thrive,” said Steve Bradley, president of Cox Farms. “We’re proud of the momentum we’ve built with Feeding America, and we’re just getting started.”

Growing a Better Future with Indoor Agriculture

The collaboration, first announced in January 2025, builds on Feeding America’s deep national reach and Cox Farms’ ability to grow produce year-round using innovative, sustainable greenhouse practices. Cox Farms has committed to supply 3 million pounds of annual produce donations to the organization through local food banks.

With over 700 acres of greenhouse space and an annual harvest of more than 450 million pounds, Cox Farms is uniquely positioned to supply consistent, high-quality produce to the Feeding America network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 partner organizations.

“Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, and in every community in America, people are working hard to provide for themselves and their families. Yet 47.4 million people—1 in 7 people—experience food insecurity in the U.S. ” said Dru Montri, Vice President of Agri Food Engagement at Feeding America. “Together with Cox Farms, we are committed to working alongside people facing hunger to make sure everyone has nutritious food for health and wellbeing.”

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and setting the global standard in growing a safe, secure and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through our multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, the business is the largest greenhouse operator in North America with anticipated revenues approaching $1 billion and a workforce comprising over 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a private, family-owned business, Cox Farms represents the company’s commitment to improving the planet and elevating human health. Learn more at CoxFarms.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.