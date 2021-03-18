CPMA Announces Participants for the 2021 Passion for Produce Program

(OTTAWA, ON) – The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) is delighted to announce the participants for the 2021 Passion for Produce (PFP) program which will be delivered virtually during the weeks surrounding CPMA Fresh Week.

The PFP program was launched in 2010 to support the talent development of young professionals in the produce sector. CPMA members can nominate rising stars to take part in this program to accelerate their professional development through a unique mentoring and learning experience.

“Each year, we’re amazed by the bright, young talent the PFP program attracts and develops,” said Ron Lemaire, President, CPMA. “We value the opportunity to cultivate future leaders for our industry and are incredibly proud to continue mentoring these individuals as they grow throughout their career.” said Ron Lemaire, President, CPMA. “As the program continues to grow, so do the participants’ careers, and it’s very inspiring to see the progress and success of PFP Alumni as their passion takes them to new levels in our industry.”

A virtual format will mean expanded time with industry mentors, international facility tours, and more opportunities to network and connect with other young professionals in the sector.

CPMA is proud to introduce the 2021 PFP participants:

Raeanne Anderson, Consolidated Fruit Packers

Kevin Pedreira, Red Sun Farms

Sevag Artinian, Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Steven O’Hora, Highline Mushrooms

Vicky Blais, Metro Inc.

Kevin Qu, Fresh Direct Produce

Gary Dhaliwal, BC Hot House

Jorie Rose, EarthFresh Foods

Stephen Di Girolamo, Metro

Karina Sommerkamp, Gambles Produce

Anna Lisa Farina, The Wonderful Company

Chris Stafford, Star Produce

Scott Hunter, Burnac Produce

Marina Subic, Vineland Growers’ Co-operative

Sebastian Kmiecik, Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Sharon Tian, Peak of the Market

Spencer Lightfoot, NatureFresh Farms

Sandra Ulewicz, The Ontario Produce Marketing Association

Ben Murray, Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association

Michael Wexler, Oppy

