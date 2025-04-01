CPMA Announces the 2025 Passion for Produce Program Participants

OTTAWA, ON –The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) is proud to announce 19 rising stars who will participate in the 2025 Passion for Produce (PFP) program in Montreal. This year marks the 15th edition of the PFP program. PFP was created by CPMA in 2010 to provide young professionals in the produce industry with the opportunity to accelerate their professional development through a unique mentoring experience at CPMA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show.

“We are thrilled to see the continued enthusiasm for the Passion for Produce program from young professionals in our industry,” said Ron Lemaire, CPMA President. “Over the past 15 years, PFP has provided participants with invaluable mentorship and education opportunities in a dynamic and engaging environment. This program not only helps them expand their professional networks but also broadens their industry knowledge beyond their current roles, equipping them for future success.”

Over the three-day Convention and Trade Show, PFP participants will be partnered with industry mentors for interactive sessions, networking events, and more to enhance their learning about the fresh produce industry in Canada. Including this year, 247 individuals will have participated in the program representing 106 different member companies. The call for applications for the 2026 PFP program will open in fall 2025.

Learn more about the program and this year’s participants.

About Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA)

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, CPMA is a not-for-profit organization that has been supporting a diverse membership made up of every segment of the fresh produce supply chain for 100 years. CPMA represents nearly 900 member companies responsible for 90% of the fresh fruits and vegetable sales in Canada and an industry that contributes nearly $15 billion to Canada’s GDP annually, supports over 185,000 jobs, and improves the health and productivity of Canadians.