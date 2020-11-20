CPMA Fresh Week 2021: Industry Connections, Reimagined

(Ottawa, ON) – The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) is moving forward in 2021 to connect members and build business opportunities, even within these unique times. Recognizing you cannot recreate our amazing event online we are working to deliver a new and exciting virtual world, something totally reimagined!

The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) invites you to join the industry for our first Fresh Week event beginning April 12, 2021. Fresh Week will celebrate the sector with education, virtual tours, networking opportunities, social activities and connections across the supply chain.

Fresh Week will provide participants with a world class virtual program that will allow enhanced business to business opportunities with companies in Canada and around the world! Speakers, schedules and details will be available in the coming weeks. Mark your calendar for April 12 – 16, 2021 and be ready to join the Canadian event for the produce sector.

For more information, please contact:

Sue Lewis

VP, Market Development, Canadian Produce Marketing Association

Cell: 613-796-8222

Email: [email protected]

About the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA):

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, CPMA is a not-for-profit organization that represents a diverse membership made up of every segment of the produce industry supply chain who are responsible for 90% of the fresh fruit and vegetable sales in Canada. CPMA is fortunate to represent a sector that is both a significant economic driver for communities and that also improves the health and productivity of Canadians.