CPMA to Support the Delivery of the Government of Canada’s Surplus Food Rescue Program

Ottawa, ON – The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) and its allied partners across the food system are extremely enthusiastic to have been selected to support the delivery of the Surplus Food Rescue Program developed by the Government of Canada.

CPMA is committed to reducing food waste and helping individuals and communities across Canada. Over its 95-year history, CPMA has been supporting charities, community organizations, foodbanks and others through donations and initiatives like the Half Your Plate campaign to help provide healthy food to Canadians.

The Association is part of a multi-stakeholder network with national and regional representation working to execute this project. This collaboration across industry, charity and indigenous organizations will carry out the distribution of identified surplus food in Canada’s supply chain and match it through CPMA’s partner Second Harvest and FoodRescue.ca to support Canada’s most vulnerable populations, as well as others who, unfortunately, are now in a position to require emergency food donations.

“Historically, our industry has stepped forward when asked to support our community, and this year we have increased our efforts to support those in need, from our frontline workers to indigenous groups” said Davis Yung, CPMA Chair. “I am very pleased that 10% of the product in this program will be targeting northern communities to ensure all Canadians are supported in these unique times.”

“Food waste is a real issue in our country. During this crisis in particular, when so many people risk going hungry, we can’t afford to let good food go to waste,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “So many of our Canadian farmers are facing food surpluses right now – and this initiative will ensure perishable food is matched and distributed to local community groups that directly feed countless Canadians. Thank you to the Government of Canada for making this possible.”

Charitable organizations, community groups, food banks and other food hubs that service Canadians in need can register at FoodRescue.ca to be identified as a distribution point.

“The project will focus on the distribution of a wide range products including fresh produce, processed potatoes, fish, seafood, meat products, and eggs. The total volume of food to be distributed is estimated at 13 million pounds. The immediate focus will be on the most perishable food products and those that require immediate processing,” added Ron Lemaire, CPMA President.

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, CPMA is a not-for-profit organization that represents a diverse membership made up of every segment of the produce industry supply chain who are responsible for 90% of the fresh fruit and vegetable sales in Canada. CPMA is fortunate to represent a sector that is both a significant economic driver for communities and that also improves the health and productivity of Canadians.