Crawford Packaging Named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the Second Year in a Row

London, ON — Crawford Packaging was recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2022 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 29th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

Crawford has had a decade of consistent growth and top tier performance which has led to an industry-wide recognition of leadership. With rapid growth in the produce industry, the company has expanded warehousing facilities across North America to make the packaging supply chain more efficient for our clients. In recent growth, the company is building a Mexican operation to be a sustaining resource for local clients with Mexican sales representation, technical support, and warehousing. Through six acquisitions in the Greater Toronto Area, the company has strengthened and expanded its packaging solutions offering and added to its internal skillset. The company has been awarded Industrial Member of the Year from the Balpex buying group five times in recent years; most recently awarded Highest Growth in the Industrial market segment, as well as Highest Growth of any Balpex member. These wins are a testament to our team’s dedication to servicing our clients and our promise of improving their performance.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies, and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

“We continue to live in interesting times especially in the distribution industry. The Crawford team has again risen to the challenge to enhance our customers’ business performance. We are proud to be recognized again by the Best Managed Companies organization for what we do.” said John Ashby, President of Crawford Packaging.

“The 2022 Best Managed winners exemplify innovation, adaptability, and resilience in the face of uncertainty,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Over the past year, these forward-forging companies have pivoted to successfully respond to challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth.”

2022 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at galas across the country. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group.

About Crawford Packaging

Established in 1963, Crawford Packaging is North America’s leading resource for innovative packaging automation equipment, materials, solutions, and support. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada with warehouses in Mexico, Georgia, Texas, and Calgary. We work with customers ranging from small start-ups to large-scale operations in industries such as manufacturing, industrial, distribution, produce, food processing, and more. Our mission is to develop a knowledge-based culture which delivers value-added solutions to our clients.

