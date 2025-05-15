Creekside Organics Offer Retailers an Organic Edge This Season

Bakersfield, California — Backed by a new 50/50 merger with Fruit World, Creekside Organics is entering the 2025 stone fruit season with greater volume, expanded marketing reach, and a clear message to retail buyers: now’s the time to double down on organic stone fruit.

“Our stone fruit season kicked off last week, and we’re seeing strong demand,” said Cindy Richter, Senior Account Manager at Creekside. “We’ll have the fruit, the flavor, and the grower partnerships that make this category a can’t-miss opportunity for retailers this year.”

The data backs it up. According to Circana data via IFPA, fresh cherry dollar sales are up 11% year-over-year, with basket sizes reaching $6.71 per trip. Apricot dollars are up 22%, and stone fruit overall—including peaches, nectarines, and plums—has grown 10% in dollars. “California cherries mark the start of the stone fruit season,” said Bianca Kaprielian, Co-CEO. “There’s something about cherry season that brings excitement to the produce department,” said Kaprielian. “It’s the first sign that stone fruit season has started, and it kicks off a wave of fresh, flavorful offerings. We love being part of that moment for shoppers and retailers alike.”

This year’s fruit comes from Creekside’s trusted network of multi-generational growers. The season opens with organic cherries, followed by Ume plums, and rounds out with the anticipated arrival of peaches and nectarines. Masumoto Family Farm in Fresno brings organic peaches and nectarines grown with story and soul, while Blossom Hill in Patterson grows over a dozen organic apricot and aprium varieties from early May through July. In June, Capay Organic joins the mix with its signature high flavor Blenheim apricots to finish out the season.

Creekside Organics apricots are available in a variety of pack styles, including cardboard punnets and open print “ReadyCycle” packs—ideal for retailers seeking sustainable, shelf-ready formats.“ Whether you’re aiming to drive volume or elevate your organic set, we have the fruit, flexibility, and support to help you succeed,” added Richter.

About Creekside Organics, Inc.

Creekside Organics, Inc. is a leading, certified organic grower-shipper in California, sourcing from more than 60 organic farms across California and Mexico. Creekside entered into a 50/50 merger with Fruit World in 2025; a move that amplified its commitment to sustaining a prosperous future for family farms. Offering year-round organic fruit and vegetable programs, Creekside remains committed to expanding market reach for its growers, preserving family farms, and upholding the highest standards of environmental sustainability. For more information visit creeksideorganics.com.