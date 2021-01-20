Crespo Organic Mango Season Sweetly Begins (Now)

Oaxaca, Mexico: Crespo Organic Mangoes’ Oaxacan packhouse opened ahead of schedule and is currently packing and shipping organic Ataulfo mangoes to both McAllen and Nogales. Round mangoes are expected to follow by the end of the month. The Chiapas packhouse Empaque Don Jorge II, is set to inaugurate January 20th, thus, bumping up available volumes considerably. Full volume availabilities are anticipated by mid-February, much earlier than previously predicted.

In addition to the good early season news the Crespo Organic Mango program includes several new organic mango items for the 2021 season.

A sharpened, refreshed signature Crespo box (4KG), sharper and cleaner, intended to stand out, lure and dazzle organic customers among a sea of bland competitors. The Crespo BIG Box, returns and carries 22-lbs. worth of loose mangoes, available in all sizes, and is more durable and tip-proof when fully palletized.

The bagged fruit program goes full force in 2021. Packed using The Crespo BIG Box (7 x 3# net bags), available in Ataulfo or round mangoes. Crespo Organic Summer Mango Mania occurring in June, July and August, will offer The Mixed Bag, with a few round mangoes and an Ataulfo for people that can’t decide.

A Case for Consumers: a 6-lb. totally consumer-driven case of mangoes including a scannable UPC and mango education on selection, storage, cutting, and using (recipes) launches just before peak summer. 8 consumer cases are packed in 48-lb. master Crespo Organic mango branded cases.

A family partnership propels the brand into the dried fruit processing sector originally delayed last season per COVID. The program rolling out early summer will offer 15# bulk and retail options: 1-lb. (mango cheeks), and 4-oz. (mango pieces/strips) All packaging, including master cases will be decked out in the Crespo Organic signature branding. Available options include: Ataulfo, Ataulfo con Chili, & Mangoes (round varietals, Keitt and/or Kent varietals.)

Furthering into processing the Crespo Organic Kitchen’s most prized recipe -Crespo Organic Sinaloa Sauce -will be available bottled in limited markets this summer. Larger roll-outs are planned for the 2022 season, along with Mango Turmeric Tabasco and a line of fresh seasonal mango sauces and salsas, specifically designed for the produce section.

Increased volumes due to new land, orchards and new mango farming techniques will yield #MuchosMangoes for seasons to come. Expansion across the fresh, packaged and processed categories is simply a result of the Crespo Organic slogan…. We are the mango experts!