Crespo Organic Mangoes Expands Mango Reach

Blue Eye, MO – The Mexican fresh mango season has recently wrapped up, making this the perfect moment for Crespo Organic to extend the season, rolling out their highly anticipated Organic Dried Mango line.

Crespo Organic Mangoes, part of El Grupo Crespo (a Mexican family agricultural business), alongside its US distribution company RCF Distributors, is growing their mango expertise and continuing the sustainable avant garde thinking of the late Roberto Crespo Fitch, who started the family mango business more than 50 years ago. Jose Angel Crespo, who spearheaded the dried mango line, notes that this item is part of the family tradition of growing the company in creative ways.

“New approaches inside the booming mango category: new varietals, new growing techniques, new packaging and generally new ways of looking at the fruit we grow, have always been a core part of our mission, handed down from our father. The Crespo Organic Dried Mango program utilizes our existing mango farming systems and widens our perspective within the category, the perspective of growing consumer demand for mangoes in general and increasing the success of our long-term, stable agricultural commodities for our Mexican communities”, shares, Jose Angel.

The new dried mango line emphasizes the family’s deep mango expertise while elongating the mango season with year-round dried mango offerings both inside and outside the produce department. The new program will be expanding Crespo’s reach into new commercial territory: into the grocery arena and beyond, targeting online food sellers and convenience outlets like gas stations, airport kiosks, and vending machines.

Crespo will offer three portable, chewy snack options in both a 4oz & 1lb retail-ready zip pouch as well as a bulk option. Single-ingredient dried Kent & Keitt mangoes offer a sweet-rich, vibrant tropical taste with subtle floral and spice notes that linger long after the first bite with a little tang. One of the most popular varietals in the Crespo fresh program and totally unique to Mexico, the Ataulfo mango brings snacking to a whole other dimension with its buttery and creamy texture and its Mexican sugar-caramel, spice-forward (notable habanero tinge) flavor. The Ataulfo con Chili y Limón option (arriving in June 2023) recreates one of Mexico’s most prized street foods into a sweet and spicy portable snack when they get speckled with a simple organic chili-forward spice blend.

The dried mango snacks are packaged in the same beautiful branding the Crespo label is known for with an emphasis on their direct-trade, orchard-to-table, fully-integrated agricultural systems designed to connect the dots between the family’s Mexican mango farming communities and consumers. Consumers can read about the history of the family mango venture and mango programs on both the retail packages and the master cases, which also fully describe the flavor and profiles of the mango varietals used.

The mangoes are dried in a state-of-the-art, certified organic and kosher mango drying facility in the Crespo’s hometown of El Rosario, Sinaloa, Mexico, under a partnership with one of the Crespo sibling’s in-laws, keeping “ la familia” an integral part of the future.

