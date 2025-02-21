Crispy Fruit Snacks Now Available Nationally, in Select Whole Foods Market Stores

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Crispy Green®, maker of Crispy Fruit™, the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack* in the U.S., today announced that its two best-selling Crispy Fruit snacks are now available nationally in select Whole Foods Market stores. Families can look forward to enjoying the delightful flavors of Crispy Strawberry and Crispy Mango in convenient 4-PACKS. This makes it easier than ever for families to snack smart.

“We are thrilled that after many years of being available only in select regions, our Crispy Fruit is now accessible nationwide at select Whole Foods Market stores,” says Angela Liu, founder and CEO of Crispy Green Inc. “This expansion allows us to reach more families looking for delicious, healthy, and convenient snacks that support their active lifestyles. It also demonstrates that Crispy Fruit is gaining popularity among Whole Foods Market store’s consumers.”

Crispy Fruit is not just a snack; it’s a healthy, guilt-free treat that retains the taste and nutrients of fresh fruit. Made only with real fruit with no added sugars or preservatives, Crispy Fruit is perfect for customers seeking a sweet, crunchy, healthy, family-friendly snack. It is also ideal for busy families looking for nutritious, on-the-go snack options.

Each Grab-and-Go 4-PACK contains four individually packaged snack-sized bags, ensuring the best Crispy Fruit experience. The 4-PACKS are lightweight and portable, making them easy to toss into lunchboxes, gym bags, or backpacks.

Crispy Fruit 4-PACKS are available in the grocery section of select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, so visit your local store to experience the delicious taste of Crispy Fruit and enjoy the benefits of healthy snacking!

About Crispy Green ®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy Fruit™ as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Fruit™ is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy Fruit™ line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food).

