Crispy Green Partners with Healthy Family Project to Use Food as a Force for Good

Bringing Hope and Sustenance to Its Local Community in New Jersey This Holiday Season

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Crispy Green®, maker of the leading healthy snack brand, Crispy Fruit™, is dedicated to Using Food as a Force for Good® and is proud to announce its continued partnership with the Healthy Family Project at Lowes Foods this holiday season. This collaboration highlights Crispy Green’s commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and addressing food insecurity in local communities.

As part of the Healthy Family Project campaign at Lowes Foods, Crispy Green joins other partners in inspiring families to adopt healthy eating habits by purchasing nutritious, sponsored, good-for-you food items. From November 6th to December 17th, the campaign aims to raise awareness of food insecurity while supporting local Feeding America food banks. Together, the campaign partners will provide 600,000 meals to families in need through Feeding America’s network.

Building on this initiative, Crispy Green is making an impact closer to home. Earlier this week, its team of volunteers prepared 50 nutritious and delicious Thanksgiving meals from all fresh ingredients for those in need at the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green in New Jersey. This heartfelt effort underscores Crispy Green’s deep-rooted commitment to giving back to its community during the holiday season.

Additionally, Crispy Green donated Piña Picante dried pineapple snacks to the MANNA FoodBank in Ashville, North Carolina, and the Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta, Georgia, to provide food relief for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

“Our partnership with the Healthy Family Project exemplifies exceptional teamwork and a meaningful use of resources to make a real difference,” says Angela Liu, CEO and Founder of Crispy Green. “At Crispy Green, we take great pride in Using Food as a Force for Good®, whether providing healthy, clean snacks or supporting community efforts like the Healthy Family Project and local food banks. This holiday season, we’re honored to help families in need while fostering a spirit of giving and care. This has become a part of the Crispy Green tradition.”

Crispy Green’s mission to inspire healthier lifestyles extends beyond its nutritious snack offerings. Through its community, Smart Lifebites, and active social outreach, the company educates consumers on healthy habits and provides practical tips for enjoying a balanced, active lifestyle. For over 20 years, Crispy Green has fueled families with 100% pure fruit snacks that are both delicious and convenient, making it easier to add fruit to their diets.

This holiday season, Crispy Green continues to embody its core value of community care and invites you to join in its mission of using food as a unifying force to uplift those in need.

About Crispy Green ®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy Fruit™ as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Fruit™ is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy Fruit™ line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food).