Critical Review of Scientific Research Reveals Multiple Health Benefits of Cranberries

Discover the Latest Science on Cranberries for Total-Body Health

CARVER, Mass. — The Berry Best Guidebook, a newly launched digital resource by the Cranberry Institute, takes a deep dive into the latest research to uncover the most powerful, science-backed health benefits of cranberries, just in time for harvest season. While decades of research support the role of cranberries in health, new studies continue to uncover even more potential benefits.

“The benefits of daily cranberry consumption on prevention of urinary tract infections have been well-established in numerous meta-analyses of clinical trials,” states Amy Howell, PhD, Associate Research Scientist (retired) from Rutgers University. “However, research is indicating that cranberries can have positive effects on a number of other important health targets, including improvements in the gut microbiome and reducing risk factors for stomach ulcers and heart disease.”

Navigate The Berry Best Guidebook with Helpful Links

It’s easier than ever to explore the powerful bioactive compounds in cranberries and their proven effects on the body. The Berry Best Guidebook is simple to navigate using quick links to access each section including:

Stomach – Suppression of H. pylori

Gut Microbiome

Urinary Tract Health

Support of Nerve Cells & Cognition

Oral Health

Cardiometabolic Health

Lower Overall Mortality Risk

Cardiovascular Health

Diabetes & Blood Sugar Management

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Management

Anticancer

Immunity & Virus Management

Cranberries are the Berry Best

While most cranberries are harvested between September and October in the U.S., all forms of cranberry (juice, fresh, sauce, or dried berries) are healthy and can be enjoyed year-round. Cranberries are rich in healthful bioactive compounds including polyphenols such as proanthocyanidins (PACs), anthocyanins, and flavonoids. Cranberries are one of the only foods rich in A-type PACs which give cranberries the ability to inhibit bacterial adhesion in the body.1

Their high PAC content ranks them at the top of the list of berries to choose for their health benefits.2 In fact, when compared to other berries rich in anthocyanins, cranberry anthocyanins have been shown to be the most highly available to the body.3

A Tiny Berry with Infection-Preventing Properties

Cranberry polyphenols help prevent biofilm formation, which benefits health in numerous ways by keeping bad bacteria at bay. Biofilm is a layer of bacteria that grows and sticks to a surface. This can happen during the early stages of the development of an infection in the body.

Certain bad bacteria can form biofilms on surfaces in the body, such as the bladder, which can harbor the bacteria protecting them from antibiotics and serve as a reservoir for new bacterial infections.

Follow Your Gut – Fiber and Healthful Bioactive Compounds in Cranberries Support the Gut Microbiome

Cranberries are shown to support gut health. An extensive literature review of healthy foods includes cranberries as an important food that benefits overall health and the gut microbiome.4,5 A healthy gut microbiome helps protect the body against germs and helps maintain overall health and immunity.6,7,8

The beneficial bioactive compounds and fiber in cranberries help keep the microbiota in your gut healthy which aids in breaking down and utilizing health-promoting compounds in foods.8,9

Fiber and Polyphenols in Cranberries Help Gut Microbiota

Cranberries, cranberry sauce, and dried cranberries contain fiber which can help produce metabolites to support gut microbiota.8,9 Cranberry polyphenols are potential prebiotics which are thought to help improve the composition of the gut microbiota.9

Cranberries are Important for Gut Microbiota Diversity and Production of Healthy Metabolites

An evaluation of food data collected from more than 3800 people through the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES 2005-2010) was used to develop a dietary index for healthy gut microbiota. The research identified cranberries as part of a short list of foods found to benefit gut microbiota diversity and production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), a metabolite produced by the fermentation of fiber by the gut microbiome. 5,7 A growing body of research supports the role of SCFAs in fighting inflammation and supporting immunity.10

For more on the bountiful health properties of cranberries, explore the full Berry Best Health Guidebook HERE.

About the Cranberry Institute:

The Cranberry Institute is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1951 to further the success of cranberry growers and the industry in the Americas through health, agricultural and environmental stewardship research as well as cranberry promotion and education. The Cranberry Institute is funded voluntarily by Supporting Members that handle, process, and sell cranberries. Supporting Members are represented in national and international regulatory matters and research efforts are done on their behalf.

References: