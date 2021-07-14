Crunch Pak Adds Gusseted Bags to Package Options

CASHMERE, Wash. — Crunch Pak®, the sliced apples specialist, is adding gusseted, stand-up bags to its list of packaging options and will launch the new SKUs with a limited item promoting Paw Patrol the Movie from Paramount Studios.

Available the end of July in select stores, the gusseted bags come in 14-ounce and 24-ounce sizes and with options of sweet, tart, peeled or mixed apple slices. The bags are resealable and are made with materials that maintain product freshness.

“We are excited to continue the Crunch Pak legacy of innovation in products and packaging, said Ozgur Koc, senior vice president, new business and product development. “Family-size packaging represents 35 percent of sliced apple business and these bags maximize shelf space with no lost space between facings and the graphics and vertical presentation create awareness and encourage impulse purchase.”

Initial tests show the durability of the bag protects the contents’ integrity which translates to less shrink and more satisfied shoppers.

The gusseted bags will launch with Paw Patrol characters and then transition after the promotion to Crunch Pak branding.

For more information visit www.crunchpak.com.

About Crunch Pak ®

Crunch Pak® is the industry leader in fresh sliced apples. Founded in 2000, Crunch Pak® is committed to providing the highest quality organic and conventional sliced apples in the market. Crunch Pak’s family of brands includes Crunch Pakwith Disney, Crunch Pakwith Nickelodeon, and Crunch Pak® Organics. The primary distribution is via retail channels; annually Crunch Pak creates more than 1 billion apple slices at plants in Cashmere, Wash., and New Jersey.