Crunch Pak Hires Director of Sales and Marketing

CASHMERE, Wash. — Crunch Pak®, the sliced apples specialist, hired Andy Kimbrel as director of sales and marketing.

Kimbrel comes to Crunch Pak with 12 years’ experience in the footwear industry at LaCrosse Footwear Inc., where he directed regional sales for several premium footwear brands and managed accounts such as REI, Filson, Scheels, Zappos and federal and local governments.

In addition to his sales and marketing roles at Crunch Pak, Kimbrel is charged with helping further grow brand awareness.

“All sales and marketing departments benefit from increased collaboration; we anticipate Andy’s experience with national retail accounts will bring us a fresh perspective and energize our team,” said Tony Freytag, executive vice president of sales and marketing.

The addition of Kimbrel also helps the company meet the challenge of managing growth as new markets develop, Freytag said.

Kimbrel holds a bachelor’s degree from Gonzaga University; he and his family are relocating from Portland, Ore., to Wenatchee, Wash.

Kimbrel said, “Crunch Pak does an outstanding job delivering product innovation while developing retail and marketing partnerships that elevate the healthy snacks category.

“My previous experience involved a similar foundation of industry leading quality, innovation, and brand equity. Working to uphold Crunch Pak’s position as the foremost provider of sliced apple snack products is an opportunity, I am excited to be a part of.”

