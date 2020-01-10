Crunch Pak Innovation for 2020 Includes Co-Branding With The Produce Moms

CRUNCH PAK®, the sliced apple specialist and THE PRODUCE MOMS® have taken their partnership to a new level by co-branding CRUNCH PAK sliced apple bags with THE PRODUCE MOMS logo. Currently available are 12 oz. bags (sweet, tart, mixed) and 10 oz. bags (peeled and organic). Future plans also include a 2 oz bag to be developed for foodservice. Awareness for this new CRUNCH PAK and TPM co-branded product line will be supported through a campaign of targeted traditional and social media marketing.

Since CRUNCH PAK joined THE PRODUCE MOMS family of trusted partners in August of 2017, TPM has been a powerful source of consumer engagement for the CRUNCH PAK brand. The opportunity to do a co-branded product line was discussed in 2018 and the brand partners worked on the concept and retail placement over the past year. “CRUNCH PAK is a brand that is known for aligning with trusted brands of influence as a means to better connect with the shopper,” said CRUNCH PAK Executive Vice President and Co-founder Tony Freytag. “CRUNCH PAK identifies with THE PRODUCE MOMS as a brand that connects with women and moms interested in consuming more fruits and vegetables, so this co-branded packaging between CRUNCH PAK and TPM makes perfect sense.”

In 2012, Lori Taylor started THE PRODUCE MOMS as an idea and blog with a mission to get Americans to eat more fruits and vegetables. TPM has evolved into a global community of more than 1.4 million users in all 50 states and over 30 countries, nearly 100 brand partnerships with grocers and suppliers, a North American relationship with Nickelodeon and Viacom and a national partnership with Kroger. “It has always been a goal of THE PRODUCE MOMS to have the TPM brand featured alongside the brand of one of our produce partners,” said Taylor, CEO and founder of THE PRODUCE MOMS. “When CRUNCH PAK approached us about the possibility of including the TPM logo on their sliced apple bags, we all realized the consumer recognition factor that this arrangement would afford those who put the CRUNCH PAK brand on their shelves.”

Tony Freytag sums it up by saying, “We are so excited to be a part of the continued growth and success with THE PRODUCE MOMS. Lori’s enthusiasm is contagious in how she relates to her followers.”

About THE PRODUCE MOMS®

THE PRODUCE MOMS, led by Lori Taylor, is a community of passionate fresh produce advocates with a mission to inspire everyone, especially children, to eat more fruits and vegetables. THE PRODUCE MOMS educates consumers about fresh produce, introduces them to produce brands, engages the produce industry with consumers in inspiring conversations, and promotes public policy to protect and increase the availability of fresh produce at American schools. TheProduceMoms.com Join the #ProduceChallenge Today!

About CRUNCH PAK®

Crunch Pak® is the industry leader in fresh sliced apples. Founded in 2000, Crunch Pak® is committed to providing the highest quality organic and conventional sliced apples in the market. Crunch Pak’s family of brands includes Crunch Pak with Disney, Crunch Pak with Nickelodeon, and Crunch Pak® Organics. The primary distribution is via retail channels; annually Crunch Pak creates more than 1 billion apple slices in Cashmere, Wash. www.Crunchpak.com