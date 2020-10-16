Crunch Time Apple Growers Names FrazierHeiby Agency of Record

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Crunch Time Apple Growers — a New York state-based cooperative of 151 growers dedicated to producing the best apples on the market — announced its decision to name FrazierHeiby its agency of record. Just in time for harvest, FrazierHeiby will support retailer and consumer marketing efforts to get SnapDragon™ and RubyFrost™ in the hands of apple lovers across the country.

“From growers’ associations and agribusiness to natural food products on grocery shelves, FrazierHeiby has key expertise in our industry,” said fifth-generation farmer, Joel Crist of Crist Bros. Orchards Inc. and Crunch Time Apple Growers board chair. “That, paired with its track record of helping organizations solve complex business challenges, made FrazierHeiby the right choice to help us build and manage the SnapDragon and RubyFrost brands.”

FrazierHeiby will strategize and execute marketing and communications tactics, including:

Retailer relations

Media relations/PR

Influencer relations

Social/digital campaigns

Trade shows

Consumer events

“SnapDragon and RubyFrost apples have maintained impressive year-over-year growth during the last six years, so we needed a partner that could help us amplify our expansion,” said Jessica Wells, business manager of Crunch Time Apple Growers. “We’re confident that FrazierHeiby will help us get the job done.”

FrazierHeiby’s work with Crunch Time Apple Growers officially began in September 2020.

“Between retailer and consumer efforts, we hit the ground running with creative and strategic ideas that directly focus on improving Crunch Time Apple Growers’ bottom line,” said Lauren Parker, president and CEO of FrazierHeiby. “By working as an extension of Crunch Time’s core team, we are using data and insights to make SnapDragon and RubyFrost the crown jewels of the produce section.”

About Crunch Time Apple Growers

When you bite into a Crunch Time apple, you’re not just tasting an incredible apple, but also the love and labor of 151 family farmers across New York State. Every Crunch Time apple is non-GMO, super crunchy, delightfully juicy, beautifully colored and carefully grown. Plus, when you purchase a Crunch Time apple, you’re not only biting into a little history, you’re helping to sustain the future of family farming for generations to come. For more information please visit CrunchTimeAppleGrowers.com, SnapDragonApple.com or RubyFrostApple.com.