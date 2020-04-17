Crunch Time Does More Than Pedal Apples with Their ‘Win a Schwinn’ Promotion

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Crunch Time Apple Growers and Schwinn bicycles joined forces for the third straight year to create a consumer promotion designed to boost awareness of Crunch Time’s SnapDragon® apple variety — the extra-juicy, sweet-tasting consumer favorite known for its Monster Crunch.

This year’s promotion which was promoted heavily on social media garnered a total of 19,130 consumer entries — resulting in 5 first-prize winners who each won a Wayfarer bicycle, lock and basket. There was also 1 grand prize winner who took home a Sycamore electric bicycle.

“We’re excited that a world-recognized brand like Schwinn has partnered with us again this year,” says Rena Montedoro, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Crunch Time Apple Growers. “No matter your age, bicycling is a great way to stay active, healthy and have fun doing it — which is exactly what SnapDragon is all about.” She adds, “Consumers are always looking for nutritious, delicious snacks for their families. And SnapDragon Apples are grown by 147 of New York State’s premier family farmers. Our marketing message is ‘SnapDragon Apples are the healthy, perfect fit for consumers with active lifestyles and make the perfect snack to pack…from our family to yours.”

“As the apple category continues to get more crowded, there’s even more competition to get your brand noticed,” Montedoro adds. “Promotions like this are designed to generate awareness and buzz around an incredible apple that’s been growing in popularity sales year over year every season. So we wanted to make this sweepstakes easy to enter online, via social channels like Facebook. That way, it’s easy for consumers to participate. After all, our goal is to get more families to try SnapDragon, become fans and drive sales for our retailers,” Montedoro says.

SnapDragon apples have an amazing fan base of loyal consumers who seek the Snap every season. You can find SnapDragon at national retail chains as well as Crunch Time Apple Growers’ farm stands across New York State.

Bite a Crunch Time Apple. Support a Farmer!

When you bite into a Crunch Time apple, you’re not just tasting an incredible apple, but the incredible love and labor of 147 family farmers across New York State. Every Crunch Time apple is non-GMO, super crunchy, delightfully juicy, beautifully colored and carefully grown. Plus, when you purchase a Crunch Time apple, you’re not only biting into a little history, you’re helping to sustain the future of family farming for generations to come. For more information please visit crunchtimeapplegrowers.com, Snapdragonapple.com or Rubyfrostapple.com.