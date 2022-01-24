Crystal Valley Foods Announces Crystal Valley West Expansion

MIAMI, FLA. – Crystal Valley Foods (Crystal Valley) announced today that it has finalized the acquisition of additional bays on the Los Angeles Wholesale Terminal Market, adjacent to its current location. This expansion has doubled the facility’s space, creating additional cold storage capacity and room for increased inventory and products.

In order to truly be bicoastal and to help with its nationwide distribution, Crystal Valley opened Crystal Valley West in 2012. Located on the Los Angeles Wholesale Terminal Market, this additional receiving and shipping facility allows Crystal Valley customers located on the west coast of the country to have daily access to a local inventory of Crystal Valley products. In addition to it being the company’s west coast shipping and cross docking point, it is strategically located to allow for sourcing supplementary products from Mexico and western states for distribution in the region and for shipment back east.

“Since we opened Crystal Valley West 10 years ago, the facility has been essential in allowing us to better serve our customers on a national level,” said Jay Rodriguez, President of Crystal Valley Foods. “With the increased storage capacity and offerings, this expansion will help position us for additional growth in the region.”

The acquisition further enhances Crystal Valley’s commitment to service customers across the country with a fresh, premium, and diverse line of specialty products.

About Crystal Valley Foods Founded in 1994, Crystal Valley Foods is a leading grower and importer of top-quality produce from Central and South America, North America, and the Caribbean. With offices and facilities in Miami and Los Angeles, the company is one of the largest importers and distributors of asparagus in the United States. Its extensive product line also includes baby vegetables, peas, beans, berries, baby lettuces, peppers, tropicals, ethnics, and other specialty crops.