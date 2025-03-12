Cut Fresh Launches Re-Branding for Better Positioning in the Pre-Packaged, Custom Produce Market

Cut Fresh Delivers Innovation to Help Food Establishments Improve Operational Efficiency, Drive Greater Success

Milwaukee, WI – Cut Fresh, a supplier of pre-cut, pre-packaged, custom fresh produce in the Midwest, announced at the Wisconsin Food & Hospitality Expo 2025 it has rebranded the Cut Fresh brand. The rebranding is expected to enhance recognition and reinforce the value of Cut Fresh as a brand that streamlines food preparation, reduces waste, improves workplace safety, and enhances overall operational efficiency for food establishments. In short, Cut Fresh prides itself on simplicity and freshness perfected.

The rebranding is being driven by industry demand for custom high-quality, pre-packaged, and precut products that save time without compromising freshness or safety. From caterers and restaurants to grocery stores to hospitality and hospital groups, food service providers seek convenient, ready-to-use customized produce to maintain efficiency while delivering exceptional culinary experiences.

“Cut Fresh has been delivering innovative pre-prepared custom solutions for over a decade, but we recognized the need to distinguish it further and highlight its benefits for food operations even more now,” said Joshua Weber, Chief Financial Officer of Cut Fresh and V. Marchese. “By leveraging our legacy of quality and reliability, we are enhancing Cut Fresh to showcase its innovation in customized, precut, pre-packaged solutions—delivered with a high-level of precision, service and flexibility customers have come to expect.”

The Cut Fresh rebranding includes a new logo, an independent website, a more aggressive approach to its digital marketing, and redesigned promotional materials tailored to emphasize the brand’s essence of customization, convenience, quality, and safety.

“Cut Fresh offers customers of all sizes a variety of pre-cut options meeting their precise requirements in quantity, cut size and packaging,” said Mike Buelow, Quality Assurance, Food Safety, and Sanitation Manager for Cut Fresh. “For example, we provide customized lettuce blends for restaurant salad bars—tailored to each client’s specifications, ensuring they receive exactly what they need, in the quantities they require as conveniently and promptly as possible.”

According to Weber, as quality and safety are the hallmarks of Cut Fresh, the brand follows industry-best practices to ensure superior product standards. “We inspect every product before processing, and all our offerings meet or exceed USDA and Produce Marketing Association (PMA) standards,” he explained. For example, each year, Cut Fresh undergoes rigorous food safety audits through Azzule Auditing Systems using Primus GFS standards. In 2023, Cut Fresh scored 99 per cent, and in 2024, it achieved a perfect 100 per cent score — a rare feat for the industry.

Why Food Retailers Choose Cut Fresh

With numerous produce suppliers in the market, Cut Fresh sets itself apart through a unique combination of innovation, operational efficiency, safety, customization, and a high level of customer service. Food retailers seeking precise, high-quality ingredients can rely on Cut Fresh for tailored solutions, including:

Customized Packaging Options: Consistent, visually appealing, and long-lasting produce that enhances customer experience while reducing waste and maximizing profitability. Specifically, Cut Fresh can deliver custom recipes meeting the customer’s exact specification for packaged mixes, such as salsa and pico de gallo, maximizing efficiency and recipe consistency with peace of mind.

Custom Sizing: High-quality produce in exact sizes and quantities, ensuring operational efficiency and consistent standards customers can count on.

Cleanliness and Precision: Nutritious, safe, ready-to-use portions supporting health-focused meal delivery meeting the highest cleanliness standards in the industry.

Creative Solutions: Premium, prepped produce offering freshness, color, flavor, and consistency, enabling chefs to excel in creativity and quality while relying on Cut Fresh to deliver precise solutions that eliminate worry.

Ease-of-Use: Compact, pre-packaged produce for quick, high-quality meals without sacrificing taste or creativity.

Innovative Kitting: Fresh, pre-portioned produce with custom cut options for meal kit companies, enhancing the at-home cooking experience and improving procurement and delivery.

Scalability: Consistent, visually appealing produce solutions that help caterers maintain quality and efficiency, regardless of event size or produce needs, scaling from small to large requirements.

“Through this rebranding, we want our customers to know that we’re constantly innovating to meet their needs,” Weber said. “We hope the new Cut Fresh logo becomes more than just a seal of approval for us. We want it to be a symbol of simplicity and quality, and that our customers are not just getting produce — they are getting peace of mind.”

About Cut Fresh

Cut Fresh is the Midwest’s leading processing company and manufacturer of prepackaged fresh produce for quality precut fruits & vegetables. Cut Fresh’s products offer a 100% yield, 365 days a year, longer shelf life than the competition, and with no preservatives. Customers can always trust that Cut Fresh ingredients will be crisp, clean, and ready to use with increased safety for staff. Cut Fresh prides itself on simplicity and freshness perfected to help food service operators be more successful. Learn more at www.cutfresh.net