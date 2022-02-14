Cynara Brings Ready-to-Eat Artichoke Line to Dierbergs Markets

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. — Cynara USA, Inc., a brand featuring premium-quality artichoke products, is expanding its customer base to new stores and markets around the country. Cynara will now be available at Dierbergs Markets, increasing the distribution of their innovative Artichoke Chyps and Ready-to-Eat Artichoke Delights into 25 stores across the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and Western Illinois.

“Over four generations, Dierbergs has been committed to sourcing high-quality ingredients. As they have continued to evolve and innovate, they’ve successfully made healthy options more accessible in their communities,” said Nina Kalandadze, General Manager of Cynara USA, Inc. “We are proud to be a part of their journey.”

Artichokes’ soft, buttery taste and nutritional value can’t be beat if you know how to tackle them. Cynara grows, produces, innovates and distributes artichokes year round. By doing the prep work, they’ve taken all the hassle and intimidation out of the process. Eating artichokes has never been easier and more convenient.

Artichoke Delights are fresh-packed hearts presented in a sustainable and ready-to-eat tray that is BPA-free, microwavable and shelf-stable. Prepared in various sizes and flavor options, they can be enjoyed in multiple dishes and occasions, from a snack on the go to topping on appetizers, salads, soups and more. They are naturally gluten free, keto friendly, vegan, non-GMO verified and contain zero trans-fats.

Artichoke Chyps are the first artichokes in the form of a chip prepared with all-natural ingredients for a hearty crunch. Made from hand-picked artichokes, they are flash fried in high oleic sunflower oil and dashed with a touch of salt for the perfect, savory snack. They’ve been winning the stomachs of better-for-you snackers as they hit a lot of the important boxes: rich in vitamins, keto friendly, gluten free, non-GMO, high in fiber and 100% plant based.

Cynara’s versatile products are now sold via e-commerce platforms, Thrive Market, Amazon and Instacart, and off the shelves of Albertsons and Safeway locations in the Southwest. To learn more about Cynara USA, Inc., please visit www.cynara.net/en. Follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter for recipe inspiration and company news.