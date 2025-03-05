Dandy Celery Captures The Crunch With ‘National Celery Month’ Consumer Sweepstakes

The Brand is Offering Shopper 35 Chances to Win with New Prize Packs



Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh vegetables and citrus, proudly announces its seventh annual National Celery Month consumer sweepstakes. This year, the spotlight is on Dandy® proprietary celery varietals, celebrated for their superior crunch and sweetness, offering the ultimate snacking experience. Throughout March, Duda Farm Fresh Foods will educate shoppers on the unique benefits of Dandy celery, inspire creative usage, and provide 35 exciting opportunities for participants to win a prize pack.

“This year we are honing our National Celery Month messaging to focus on our brand’s celery expertise growing a crunchier and sweeter variety,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Not to mention that spring is ideal for transitioning to fresher, lighter recipe and snacking options, which will complement the promotion well.”

Now through March 31, shoppers are encouraged to enter the “National Celery Month” Sweepstakes for a chance to win kitchen inspired, three-tiered prize packs that include high-end, all-inclusive knife block, a cutting board, spoon and turner set, gift cards to a well-known grocery ordering and delivery services, and free Dandy celery.

“Not only are we offering consumers a chance to win some great prizes, but we are using our platforms and brand to increase consumption of celery during the celebratory month of March!” said Towell. “We are coming off of peak season with the holidays and football when celery usage is high, so with this promotion, we are looking to keep celery top of mind among shoppers for a longer period of time.”

Duda Farm Fresh Foods will employ a comprehensive marketing strategy to promote the sweepstakes and drive celery purchases that includes regional TV segments, public relations efforts, influencer support, online advertising, as well as email and social media campaigns. The company also be sharing recipes and usage ideas along with tips on how to store celery to prolong freshness along with key nutritional benefits on its newly curated Celery Central hub. Celery is a hydrating vegetable that can help with digestion, a source of Vitamin K that can support cardiovascular wellness, and a versatile ingredient that can enhance snacks and meals.

Dandy celery is available in whole stalk, one and two count hearts, and a variety of fresh-cut options to meet each shopper’s needs, including the most recent new offering, the petite 2-inch celery dippers™.

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT DUDA FARM FRESH FOODS

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus, and now, extends the Duda family’s legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America’s restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.