Dandy Celery Launches ‘Shucks & Smiles’ Consumer Sweepstakes

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and sweet corn in the U.S., launches the “Shucks & Smiles Sweepstakes” with a focus on ways to savor the flavor of summer by incorporating sweet corn into a variety of delicious dishes.

Sweet corn is a healthy whole grain that is high in fiber and low in fat, making it a nutritious addition to any meal. Grown in the Florida sunshine, fresh sweet corn from the Sunshine State is a perfect choice for health-conscious consumers.

“Springtime marks the beginning of warmer weather—and with it, grilling season—so we wanted to inspire our shoppers to get outside and enjoy the sunny season with inspirational recipe and content and a fun prize-winning opportunity.” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “With this promotion, we aim to encourage summertime fun and delicious home cooked meals while also elevating DandyⓇ corn as a meal-time solution for quick and delicious summer salads, sides, appetizers and more.”

Now through May 30, shoppers are encouraged to enter the “Shucks & Smiles Sweepstakes” for a chance to win one of several summer grilling inspired prizes that include a name brand griddle and grilling accessories, seasoning sets, poolside cooler, insulated tumbler and floats. Each of the 31 winners will also receive Dandy swag and coupons for FREE Dandy products from local grocery stores.

Duda Farm Fresh Foods will employ a comprehensive marketing strategy to promote the giveaway that includes regional TV segments, public relations efforts, influencer support, sweet corn recipes and application inspiration, online advertising, as well as email and social media campaigns to increase sweepstakes entries and drive demand for the product in stores.

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT DUDA FARM FRESH FOODS

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of DUDA, a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.