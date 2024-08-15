Dandy Celery Offers Hydration Solution for Peak Summer Days

Oviedo, Fla. — Dandy® Produce, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., elevates the hydration benefits of celery and celery juice for the final weeks of summer.

“July and August are typically the hottest months for most of the country, and finding ways to stay hydrated is sometimes a challenge. We often think that drinking water is the only way to stay hydrated, but our food choices play a role as well,” said Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN. “Most people don’t know this, but in addition to providing key nutrients including dietary fiber and vitamin K, celery is made up of 95% water making it a perfect hydrating veggie choice for summer!”

Due to celery’s water composition, it is a perfect base for juices and other hydrating summer refreshments. Dandy has several easy juicing recipes available for beginnings to try, including:

“Along with juicing, celery sticks are a delicious, nutritious, and convenient chip replacement for a variety of lite snacking alternatives. While celery is commonly paired with peanut butter or ranch, some other delicious dips our customers love are Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip, Everything Bagel Hummus, and Bloody Mary Dip. These creative snacking ideas are a great way to improve hydration with celery,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves, and its fresh-cut options is perfect for convenient snacking and meal prep. Check local grocery stores for the iconic red and blue packaging or CLICK HERE to locate product near you.

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.