Dario Pressimone Joins Edible Garden as Vice President of Digital and E-Commerce

BELVIDERE, NJ — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, announced that Dario Pressimone has joined the Company as Vice President of Digital and E-Commerce. With over 20 years of experience in digital marketing and e-commerce, Dario’s proven ability to drive growth through innovative, data-driven strategies will support Edible Garden’s continued expansion in the digital marketplace.

Dario joins Edible Garden with an extensive background leading high-impact digital teams at top-tier retailers and agencies. Prior to joining Edible Garden, Dario has served in marketing and digital marketing roles at leading retailers such as Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond. Dario began his digital career at several leading agencies where he managed high-performing digital campaigns for clients like Walmart, Vitamin Shoppe, and IBM.

In his new role, Dario will lead Edible Garden’s e-commerce and digital marketing initiatives, focusing on expanding the company’s online presence and enhancing customer engagement. His strategic vision will be key to strengthening Edible Garden’s commitment to providing fresh, organic produce and innovative food products to a growing consumer base.

“We are excited to have Dario join the Company in this pivotal role,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “His extensive expertise in digital marketing, combined with a deep understanding of e-commerce strategies, makes him the ideal individual to lead our digital initiatives. As we continue to grow in an increasingly online-driven marketplace, Dario’s leadership will be key to driving efforts like our launch of consumer-packaged goods on Walmart Marketplace. Dario’s proven ability to drive sales growth through data-driven insights and innovative digital campaigns will be instrumental as we expand our digital footprint and strengthen our relationships with major platforms like Walmart Marketplace and Amazon. We are confident that his leadership will not only enhance our digital and e-commerce capabilities but also accelerate our broader goals of scaling the business and enhancing brand loyalty.”

