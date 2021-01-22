D’Arrigo CA: Wellness in the New Year

Why is wellness so difficult to achieve? If we could manage obesity, type 2 diabetes, lower our risks of heart disease, stroke, some types of cancer, macular degeneration, cataracts, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s by consuming more fresh fruits and vegetables – then why aren’t we? Well, the fact is, change is hard!

Wellness is an interactive process of becoming aware of and practicing healthy choices to create a more successful and balanced lifestyle. Wellness is the framework that you can use to organize, understand, and balance your own growth and development. It is a continuum of self-care, giving yourself permission to get off track and get back on track, and remembering to celebrate your successes along the way.

D’Arrigo California has partnered with Stephanie Bouquet, a registered dietitian, certified specialist in sports dietetics, certified diabetes educator and certified wellness coach to share simple and holistic ways to find wellness and balance this new year. “We have been in the business of growing fresh fruits and vegetables under the Andy Boy label since 1923 and we want to highlight new approaches to inspire families to find balance that leads to a healthier lifestyle as we come out of a challenging 2020 year. To help us on this wellness journey, we reached out to Stephanie, C.E.O. of SB Nutrition, as a professional in this field her knowledge and experience make her the perfect partner,” stated Claudia Pizarro-Villalobos, D’Arrigo California, Marketing and Communications.

“As creatures of habit, we must jump in with both feet to start something new that will revolutionize our health outlook and results. It begins with simple daily practices, prepping meals ahead of time, and finding healthy recipes that inspire you in the kitchen and help you attain your wellness goals,” stated Stephanie Bouquet.

Daily Practices:

Make family cooking at home fun.

Encourage your kids to help plan the menu.

Purchase healthy snacks to promote smart "nibbling" choices.

Get moving.

Find a workout partner.

Stay hydrated.

Learn to slow down.

Get enough sleep. Shoot for 6-8 hours of sleep nightly to help regulate appetite, fullness, and blood sugar levels. Try to go to sleep nightly at the same time and avoid distractions (electronic devices, caffeine, and alcohol) close to bedtime for peaceful slumber!

A simple way to increase produce consumption starts with meal preparation and what you put on your plate. Stephanie shared, “Some of my favorite Andy Boy veggies are broccoli rabe, fennel and sweet baby broccoli. If you need inspiration in the kitchen, check out the trendy and delicious recipes created by influencers that your family and friends are sure to love.”

Embracing change may not be easy but you can do it! It starts with creating a health and wellness plan that incorporates daily behaviors to help you feel refreshed, replenished, motivated and energetic. “Start anew every day knowing that exercise, meal preparation, and a balanced diet with a high intake of produce holds tremendous health benefits,” stated Bouquet. “Let’s spread health in 2021 and inspire families to increase their intake of fresh fruits and vegetables to live a more balanced life.”

