D’Arrigo California Brings Awareness, Hope and Cooking for a Cure in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Salinas, CA: Studies show a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of obesity, glycemic disorders, cancers and cardiovascular diseases. Produce company, D’Arrigo California is partnering with Candice Walker, foodie influencer of Proportional Plate, to host a virtual and interactive cooking class featuring Andy Boy produce.

“D’Arrigo California is thrilled to get into the kitchen with Candice Walker of Proportional Plate to ‘Cook for a Cure’ benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), a 22-year long partner of our company,” states Claudia Pizarro-Villalobos, Corporate Communications for D’Arrigo California. “We know that maintaining a well-balanced diet high in fruits, vegetables, and plant-based protein sources can help lower the risk of breast cancer and even improve outcomes after a diagnosis. Our goal is to educate consumers on how to make easy, delicious and nutritious recipes using our Andy Boy produce.”

On Wednesday, October 27 from 4pm-5:30pm PST, roll up your sleeves and call your girlfriends over to cook-along with Candice Walker. She will walk you through a step-by-step process of how to make Turkey Lettuce Wraps with Thai Chili Ginger Sauce, Roasted Sweet Baby Broccoli with Piquillo Pepper Romesco, and a Blender Green Juice.

Register here for the virtual cooking class which is $15 and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month 100% of the ticket price will go directly to BCRF. Once you donate, BCRF will email you an official donation receipt for tax purposes and the process is fast, easy and secure. In addition, each registered participant will receive the cooking class link, a printable grocery list and recipe cards one week before the class. If you are tied up on Oct. 27, no problem, the class will be available on demand until Friday, November 26 with paid registration.

“Our goal is to raise awareness and to show our support for all those who have been affected by breast cancer. We’re excited to have consumers and customers will join us by participating in the ‘Cooking for a Cure’ class with Andy Boy produce, especially since all proceeds will benefit BCRF,” states Candice Walker from Proportional Plate. Click here and learn why Candice is teaming up with D’Arrigo California to benefit BCRF.

“BCRF-funded research has shown that there are steps you can take to reduce risk for breast cancer,” said BCRF Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Dorraya El-Ashry. “We know that proper nutrition and plant-based diets—or diets high in leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables and legumes—play a key role in breast cancer prevention.”

About D’Arrigo California

From the day the company was founded in 1923 by Stefano and Andrea D’Arrigo, two immigrants from Messina, Sicily, innovation has been its hallmark. In addition to its conventional and organic vegetable product line and wine grapes, D’Arrigo offers strategies and solutions to its customers in everything from seed research and development, food safety and sustainability, to entirely new approaches to packaging, harvesting and shipping. The company’s brand, Andy Boy®, is known for signature products like broccoli, broccoli rabe, fennel and romaine hearts. D’Arrigo California grows not only conventional and organic products year-round, but also provides services that include cross docking, consolidation, custom growing and commercial cooling. Visit www.andyboy.com to learn more.

About Candice Walker from Proportional Plate

Proportional Plate is a food and lifestyle blog that encourages readers to educate themselves about their food, learn what foods feel good for them, and to feel proud of the food choices they make. Author of the blog, Candice Walker, creates recipes for a nutritious and sustainable diet that inspires excitement, rather than guilt. Candice prioritizes fresh, locally sourced ingredients, seasonal produce, and recipe methods that anyone, regardless of cooking level, will find accessible. Candice has been featured on several podcasts including AllRecipes, Dishing, Eat Blog Talk, and has done many TV segments for KATU and The Megan Pormer Show. She was recently featured in Perez Hilton’s Who’s Who, WanderCooks Interview series, and has run the successful blog Proportional Plate for the past 5 years.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can’t stop now. Join us in fueling the world’s most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.