D’Arrigo California Celebrates 25-Year Partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Contributing Over $2.3 Million to Fund Vital Research

Salinas, California – D’Arrigo California, a trusted leader in growing, packing, and shipping fresh produce for over 100 years, proudly marks the 25th anniversary of its partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Since 1999, D’Arrigo California has contributed over $2.3 million, funding over 47,000 hours of groundbreaking breast cancer research.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, D’Arrigo California is emphasizing its commitment to the fight against breast cancer. For a quarter of a century, the company has supported BCRF’s mission to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. Their contributions have helped advance early detection methods and personalized treatments, improving the lives of those affected by the disease.

“This milestone represents so much more than a number—it’s about the lives touched by the research we help fund,” said John D’Arrigo, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board at D’Arrigo California. “We are proud to stand with BCRF and all the individuals and families affected by breast cancer and are honored to play a role in advancing research that brings us closer to a cure.”

D’Arrigo California’s dedication extends beyond financial donations. Their mission to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to inspire a healthy lifestyle aligns directly with research-backed evidence that healthy choices can influence the incidence and recurrence of breast cancer. Specifically, BCRF research has shown that diet and exercise are linked to breast cancer risk and survival, with studies indicating that a low-fat diet and weight loss can lower the risk of recurrence for survivors.

“As a produce company, we believe that promoting healthy eating is one of the most impactful ways we can support the health of our consumers,” said John D’Arrigo. “The research shows that a nutritious, low-fat diet, combined with regular exercise, plays a key role in lowering breast cancer risk. We are proud to provide high-quality, fresh produce that supports both prevention and long-term survivorship.”

As the company celebrates this milestone, D’Arrigo California looks forward to continuing its partnership with BCRF, with the shared mission of finding a cure and offering hope to those who need it most.

For more information on D’Arrigo California’s commitment to breast cancer research, please visit https://www.andyboy.com/social-responsibility/growing-for-prevention/ and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @andyboyproduce.

About D’Arrigo California

D’Arrigo California is a third-generation, family-owned agricultural company with a 100-year legacy of excellence. Known for innovation, sustainability, and quality, D’Arrigo California remains a leader in the produce industry. Under the iconic Andy Boy® label, the company produces over a dozen varieties of fresh vegetables (conventional and organic) from classics like broccoli rabe, romaine hearts, cauliflower, and fennel on over 40,000 crop acres across California, Arizona, and Mexico. Learn more at www.andyboy.com