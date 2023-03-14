Data-Driven Avocado Industry Insights Now More Conveniently Accessible For Stakeholders as Hass Avocado Board Makes Webinar Series Available On-Demand

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is shifting its successful webinar series to an on-demand platform, making access to supply and market data more convenient for stakeholders as the industry grows. Beginning with the first presentation of 2023, Rethinking Retail: Regional Category Development Drivers, it is now easier for industry leaders to fit strategic downloads relevant to critical decisions into their busy schedules.

“Driving sustainable demand and growth across the avocado industry requires a steady, reliable pipeline of quality data and business tools,” said John McGuigan, Director of Industry Affairs for the Hass Avocado Board. “The webinars offer a 30-minute briefing of timely information including recommended action items. It’s free to attend and we are excited that the new on-demand service creates more convenience and flexibility.”

The first webinar of the 2023 series is a consolidated review of a study examining fresh avocado purchase trends and behaviors from over a 3-year period. It reveals strategic opportunities for marketers and retailers to customize their approach by region for stronger sales. Industry members are invited to access the webinar on-demand at HassAvocadoBoard.com/webinars.

Utilizing the diverse expertise of HAB staff and industry subject matter experts, this webinar series is an example of the HAB Effect in action. Only as a result of the collective power of HAB, the industry can access unbiased data and actionable market insights such as this to make better business decisions and drive category growth more effectively across the U.S.

There will be three additional webinars in 2023 including a presentation of key learnings and takeaways from the upcoming World Avocado Congress. Sign up for the Hass Avocado Board newsletter at HassAvocadoBoard.com/newsletter to stay in the loop on upcoming topics and release dates.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.