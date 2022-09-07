Dawn Wendling Promoted to Operations Manager of Allen Lund Company Louisville

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Dawn Wendling to Operations Managers of ALC Louisville.

Dawn began her career with the Allen Lund Company in August of 2013 as a Transportation Broker’s Assistant. She became a Transportation Broker in Training after six months. At one year she became a Transportation Broker and at three years, a Senior Transportation Broker. In 2021, Dawn became an Operations Supervisor before her current promotion to Operations Manager.

Regarding Dawn’s promotion, Vice-President, Lenny Sciarappa stated, “Dawn has played a vital role in our Louisville office’s growth and recent success. She has performed exceptionally with any responsibility given to her in the past, and I have great confidence that will be the case in her new role as Operations Manager.”

Matthew Nystedt, ALC Louisville Manager, commented, “Dawn has been with the Louisville office for nine years. Dawn started as a Broker’s Assistant, and has never looked back. Her sound judgment along with her cool demeanor helped her manage some of our larger accounts. We are excited to have her grow with the management team as the Operation’s Manager.”

Reflecting on her promotion, Dawn said, “It has been a wild ride, to say the least. But in all sincerity, I could not have picked a better landing place. I truly feel blessed to work for Allen Lund Company. It has been enjoyable and quite the learning experience. The company and staff sincerely care about their employees and their growth, not just professionally but also personally. I appreciate Matthew and all of management, in addition to corporate, for trusting in me and my abilities. I look forward to many more years.”

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Dawn Wendling to Operations Managers of ALC Louisville.

Dawn began her career with the Allen Lund Company in August of 2013 as a Transportation Broker’s Assistant. She became a Transportation Broker in Training after six months. At one year she became a Transportation Broker and at three years, a Senior Transportation Broker. In 2021, Dawn became an Operations Supervisor before her current promotion to Operations Manager.

Regarding Dawn’s promotion, Vice-President, Lenny Sciarappa stated, “Dawn has played a vital role in our Louisville office’s growth and recent success. She has performed exceptionally with any responsibility given to her in the past, and I have great confidence that will be the case in her new role as Operations Manager.”

Matthew Nystedt, ALC Louisville Manager, commented, “Dawn has been with the Louisville office for nine years. Dawn started as a Broker’s Assistant, and has never looked back. Her sound judgment along with her cool demeanor helped her manage some of our larger accounts. We are excited to have her grow with the management team as the Operation’s Manager.”

Reflecting on her promotion, Dawn said, “It has been a wild ride, to say the least. But in all sincerity, I could not have picked a better landing place. I truly feel blessed to work for Allen Lund Company. It has been enjoyable and quite the learning experience. The company and staff sincerely care about their employees and their growth, not just professionally but also personally. I appreciate Matthew and all of management, in addition to corporate, for trusting in me and my abilities. I look forward to many more years.”

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company has been included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 2022. ALC was named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list, 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top 100, 2017 Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Tech Provider, a 2016 Top IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, 2015 Coca-Cola Challenger Carrier of the Year, 2015 Top Private Company in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal. ALC received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award, and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com