Dayka & Hackett Expands Service to Customers with a Significantly Enhanced Table Grape Portfolio

Partnership Announced with UVEX for Premium Table Grape Production in Mexico

Reedley, CA – Dayka & Hackett (D&H), a global leader in fresh produce distribution, announced an important partnership with UVEX, a prominent Mexico-based table grape grower and exporter. This alliance will significantly enhance D&H’s table grape pipeline in the coming years with additional high-quality, premium grapes.

The partnership will focus on the development of 500+ hectares of land into premium grape varieties, including Sun World International®, Grapa, and Bloom Fresh, known for their superior flavor profiles. The initiative underscores D&H’s commitment to offering customers high-caliber, flavorful grapes that meet the growing consumer appetite for premium produce.

“Partnering with UVEX is a key step toward enhancing our table grape offerings, and we are excited about the potential to deliver exceptional grapes that exceed the expectations of our customers,” said Kyle Hackett, CEO of Dayka & Hackett. “This collaboration will enable us to provide a steady supply of premium varieties and continue to lead the industry in innovation and quality.”

As part of the project, D&H will implement an innovative indoor packing and cooling facility, specifically designed for clamshell, bi-color, and tri-color packaging. This modern facility will ensure efficiency and quality control, delivering fresh, high-quality grapes to the market.

“Eight years ago, we set out to revolutionize our vineyards by introducing superior grape varieties—meticulously selected and expertly cultivated to deliver exceptional quality. Today, we’re proud to partner with Dayka & Hackett, a company that shares our passion for excellence. This strategic alliance marks a bold step forward in raising the standard for flavor and quality in the Mexican table grape industry,” said Luis Carrillo, Commercial Director.

About Dayka & Hackett

Dayka & Hackett, a Certified B Corporation, is a leading grower and provider of fresh produce, delivering high-quality fruits to customers around the world. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, D&H not only cultivates its own premium fruit but also partners internationally with top growers to bring fresh, flavorful produce to markets across the globe.

About UVEX

UVEX is a leading table grape operation in Mexico, known for its dedication to producing high-quality, premium grapes. With advanced agricultural techniques and a commitment to sustainability, UVEX delivers superior grape varieties to the global market.